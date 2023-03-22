Counter-Strike 2: How to test the beta

At the beginning of the 20th century, video games did not have the audience they have today, however, many great titles managed to stand out at that time, going down in history as pleasant memories. Valve is one of the most successful companies At that time, Gabe Newell, co-founder and CEO of the company, launched under this label titles such as Half-Life, Team Fortress, Portal and, of course, Counter-Strike Source.

Counter-Strike Source was one of the first games with online multiplayer modalities. In its time, in 2004, it was a complete revolution for gamers. Throughout the world, all the fans of this genre took their keyboard and mouse to play with their friends online. This March 22, history repeats itself, and Valve has launched a Beta to be able to test what it is preparing for Counter-Strike 2.

How to access the Beta

Valve is currently offering Counter-Strike Global: Offensive (CS:GO) for free on Steam. The new edition of Counter-Strike, like Global Offensive, It will be free and available from anywhere in the world.. As reported by Valve, it will be CS:GO itself that will be updated to Counter-Strike 2 in the summer.

The novelty is that this Tuesday, the official Counter-Strike 2 website has published an official article that includes many details of the game. Unfortunately, the beta that they have opened for the moment is only available to some of the professional CS:GO players, but that does not mean that between now and summer they will not open a beta prior to the opening of the game to the public.

