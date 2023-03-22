Counter-Strike 2 is announced, launches in Summer 2023

Valve has officially announced Counter-Strike 2, confirming that its release date will be this coming Summer 2023.

It will arrive as a free update of Counter-Strike: Global Offensivewhich will allow players to bring their current game inventory.

“Counter-Strike 2 is the biggest technical breakthrough in Counter-Strike history, ensuring new features and updates for years to come,” according to Valve.

“All of the game’s new features will be revealed when it officially launches this summer, but the road to Counter-Strike 2 begins today as a limited test for select CS:GO players. During this testing period, we will be evaluating a subset of features to fix any issues before the global release.”

The Counter-Strike 2 Limited Trial FAQ is available here. Valve said that the game will be cleaner, brighter and more attractive. “The maps in Counter-Strike 2 are receiving updates and revisions that take advantage of all the new tools and rendering features in Source 2.”







He also stated that the tick rate no longer matters for moving, shooting, or casting.

“Sub-brand updates are the heart of Counter-Strike 2,” said. “Previously, the server only evaluated the world at discrete time intervals (called ticks). Thanks to Counter-Strike 2’s sub-tick update architecture, servers know the exact instant movement begins, a shot is fired, or a grenade is thrown.

“As a result, regardless of tick rate, your movement and shooting will respond equally and your grenades will always drop the same way.”

Valve said that smoke grenades are now dynamic volumetric objects that interact with the environment and react to lightning, gunshots, and explosions.

“Counter-Strike 2 sounds have been redesigned to better reflect the physical environment, be more distinct, and better express the state of the game,” added. “They have also been rebalanced for a more comfortable listening experience.”