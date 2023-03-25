Counter Strike 2 is official and will arrive for free this summer: this is the Global Offensive revolution

Counter-Strike 2 is official. Valve confirms the existence of the game with important news that will come to revolutionize a classic first-person shooter. The company summons us to this summer for its launch, which will be a free update to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive for PC. All your inventory will carry over to the new version so you can continue playing from the same point.

Everything we know about Counter-Strike 2

“Counter-Strike 2 is the most important technical advance in the history of Counter-Strike and will allow us to continue incorporating features and updates for many years to come,” explains the study on its official website. From this moment some players will be selected to participate in a test of the game. Valve seeks feedback before it reaches the mass audience.

Among the news shared so far is the new behavior of smoke grenades. Now the smoke interacts with its surroundings and shapes itself according to the circumstances. For example, will take into account the free space around you, and it will not occupy the places where elements of the environment are located. Also, bullets and grenades will clear your space in real time.

They also influence that tickrate will no longer affect player actions in the middle of a game. “Before, the server only evaluated the world at specific time intervals (called ticks). Thanks to Counter-Strike 2’s subtick update architecture, the servers know exactly when movement starts, when a shot is fired, or when a grenade is thrown.

In addition to the technical improvement offered by the Source 2 graphics engine, the team divides the level of improvement that the maps will have into three formats. We can expect cosmetic changes, updates and complete remakes of the batch already available in Global Offensive. The interface, the visual elements like the blood and the fire of the fire will be completely improved.

Source: Counter-Strike 2