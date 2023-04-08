‘Counter-Strike 2’ is on the way! The most popular game on Steam gets a makeover and an NVIDIA Reflex update

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, the most played game on Steam, is getting a massive technical and visual update coming this summer.

Low latency is critical to winning in Counter-Strike 2, so NVIDIA worked with Valve to add support for NVIDIA Reflex to ensure latency is kept to a minimum for GeForce gamers who will appreciate the improved level of responsiveness in the game.

9 of the Top 10 Competitive Shooters now have Reflex!

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’s popularity has continued to rise since its release in 2012, and today it is the most played game on Steam, with over a million concurrent players. With this latest addition to Counter-Strike 2, NVIDIA Reflex is now available in nine of the top ten competitive shooters, including 6 of the top 6. These games include: Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone 2, Destiny 2, Escape from Tarkov, Fortnite, Overwatch 2, Rainbow Six Siege, and Valorant.

NVIDIA Reflex Coming to Counter-Strike 2

Counter-Strike 2 will be a graphics and technology update that brings Counter-Strike: Global Offensive to the Source 2 engine, taking advantage of new graphics APIs to improve fidelity and responsiveness.

In competitive shooters like Counter-Strike 2, NVIDIA Reflex can give gamers a competitive edge that can mean the difference between winning and losing. If you’re a GeForce RTX gamer, or GeForce GTX 900 Series and above, you’ll be able to enable NVIDIA Reflex in Counter-Strike 2 to reduce system latency by up to 35%!

The high frame rates offered by GeForce GPUs further reduce system latency and make animations smoother and clearer. And with the use of additional performance, rendering resolutions and levels of detail can be increased, making target acquisition and tracking easier.

High frame rates combined with NVIDIA Reflex will help give GeForce gamers the ultimate experience for Counter-Strike 2.