Counter-Strike 2: March 30 update fixes wall-hacks

The Counter-Strike 2 March 30 patch brought a number of changes needed to address various limited testing issues.

This March 30, Valve released a update for the limited test of Counter-Strike 2. The removal of console commands in development has been the most prominent change, as this allowed players, among other things, the use of wall hacks (allowing them to see through walls) during official matches.

Also read: The first Counter-Strike 2 Major already has a venue and a defined date

Players with access to CS2’s limited trial discovered this week that typing the command “cl_physics_highlight_active 5” into the game console was enabling the game’s wall-hacks and multiple players were abusing this bug even though you can only play normal matches (not ranked) in the game.

In addition, Valve has also addressed some requests from the community and added a feature called “inspect cancel”. This feature allows players to properly display their knife skins and enhance the game customization experience.

The update also includes fixes to some reported bugs, such as the one that allowed HE Grenades to affect Smoke Grenades through walls.

Counter-Strike 2 March 30 Patch Notes

gameplay

HE Grenades no longer affect smoke through walls.

Disabled collisions between ragdolls.

Players will no longer drop weapons when they get an additional weapon in Deathmatch.

Decoy grenade trajectory preview is now correct.

Improved the behavior of picking up weapons with the use key.

input system

The buy menu and marker now allow movement while in focus.

The introduction of the team allows voice chat.

Keys will no longer get stuck when opening the Steam overlay.

Fixed many cases where user input was getting mixed up.

Multiple actions cannot be bound to one key.

Sound

Adjustments to the timing of the sound of the smoke grenade from a distance.

Fixed a bug where the flashbang or grenade sound effect would remain if the player died while having that sound effect active.

Added a unique player sound when a grenade is thrown correctly.

Fixed chat wheel lines to be restricted to legitimate chat wheel lines that can be set in game options.

dust II