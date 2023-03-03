Counter-Strike 2? NVIDIA filters the possible game that its community craves so much

With so many years of history behind it, Counter Strike: Global Offensive has been asking, to some extent, for some kind of change or a new title. This information or run run has been appearing in recent years, and the community of the shooter He had always welcomed a new title with open arms in which several things that CS followers have been demanding were renewed.

The theory that there will be a Counter Strike 2 is gaining more and more strength. Many national and international content creators are echoing a possible leak that NVIDIA would have made With the latest update in its drivers, where it has revealed information that has set off all the alarms.

Will there be a Counter Strike 2?

Looking at the files, the answer should be yes. With one of the latest NVIDIA drivers, a new gaming profile has been added to the NVIDIA control panel called “Counterstrike 2”. In this executable, and seeing the information published on social networks, apparently we will have two executables: -csgos2.exe -cs2.exe.

In case this information was scarce and there could be some doubts, NVIDIA has already created up to a project called Counter Strike 2, so it seems that everything indicates that Valve will release a new title from this shooter that has conquered an entire generation from 1.6 to the present day with Global Offensive.

If this is confirmed, it could be great news for fans of the game and to attract new players before the arrival of new titles that are trying to fight one on one against this shooter by Valve. Now it will be time to wait and see what is leaking or announcing on social networks about this new version that, without going out, has already filled many content creators with hype.