Counter-Strike 2: Players Call for a More Transparent Rank System

In a Reddit post, part of the community agreed to ask Valve for some additions that would boost its competitiveness.

Counter-Strike 2 is months away from launch and we already have some players sharing some of their suggestions on the networks for Valve. Among them an idea arose that gives it more transparency and would justify a player’s point gain in the competitive game.

Via Reddit, a player proposed the idea of ​​a more revamped rank system for FPS while also providing transparency into your actions. He compared it to the one currently offered by Dota 2 that reports the points obtained after a game is won or lost. In the case of CS: GO, he added that he only communicates it to you once the victory is accredited.

As a result of the publication, other ideas began to emerge from its players for the competitive Counter-Strike 2. For example, a leadership table / top 1000 or the arrangement of its pairing that even some find frustrating due to the immediate drop in ranges. In fact, among various comments, the information and progress established by Valorant after the confrontations arose.

Parallel to the featured request there are other additions that the community suggested to Valve to keep it for the release of the FPS since the release of its limited test. Some may be the reactivation of the ragdoll effect on characters but with light touch ups or the weapon model side change favoring the player’s vision since now the default right will come.

Until then we have to see how the game will be established by the middle of this year. It is a fact that with its port to the Source 2 graphics engine, certain resources will be easier to modify and even accept better-worked updates from the developer.