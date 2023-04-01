Counter-Strike 2: Second update in two days

This March 31 update for Counter-Strike 2 dropped with fixes for Dust 2, server bugs, and more.

Valve released a new update on March 31 from Counter-Strike 2 Limited Testing. This update focuses on improvements to the network, UI, graphics, gameplay, and bug fixes. The day before, the developer had already released another update.

As for the network, multiple optimizations have been implemented to improve the online gaming experience for users. Also, fixed a bug that mixed up CS:GO and CS2 players in the player list when searching for Private Matches, as long as they shared the same search code.

Regarding the user interface, the visualization of the defuse kit equipment has been added, for a better organization of the equipment objects. Changes have also been made to the leaderboard typography and style, as well as the voting panel to match the rest of the interface.

In terms of graphics, improvements have been made to the support for physically based rendering (PBR) of stickers. Some of the stickers have been brightened for better contrast, and functionality has been added to fine tune each item in future updates. Adjustments have also been made to the animations of the weapons and character models on the start screen and the end of game screen.

In addition, various improvements have been made to character models and the mechanics of inspecting and reloading weapons. In Dust II, one of the most popular maps in the game, adjustments have been made to item and material placement to prevent grenades and Molotov cocktails from being placed in inappropriate places.

Lastly, various bugs have been fixed, such as the functionality to add and remove bots while playing online, and features such as the spray menu and radio commands have been restored.

Counter-Strike 2 March 31 Update:

[NETWORKING]

Multiple network optimizations.

The player list in the private match search no longer mixes up CS:GO and CS2 players if they share the same match search code.

[UI]

Added the defuse kit equipment to the equipment display screen.

Changes to the font and style of the scorecard.

Adjusted the voting panel to match the rest of the interface.

[VISUALS]

Continued compatibility improvements to Physically Based Rendering (PBR) of stickers.

Some sticker styles were brightened for better contrast.

Added functionality to fine tune each item in future updates.

Made adjustments to some of the animations on the start screen and the game over screen to reduce overlapping of weapon and character models.

Made various improvements to character models and weapon inspection and reloading mechanics.

[DUST II]

Made adjustments to item and material placement to prevent grenades and Molotov cocktails from being placed in inappropriate places.

[MISC]