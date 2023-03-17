Counter-Strike 2: when will the beta version of the video game arrive | revtli | | ANSWERS

Despite being a video game that was released more than 20 years ago, Counter Strike It is far from its worst moment and continues to give news to this day, as its distributor and developer, Valve, recently announced the Counter Strike 2 beta.

LOOK HERE: Free Fire weekly agenda: what are the contents available from March 17 to 20

This bomb, which started with small speculations, could become a reality very soon. According to the specialized journalist Richard Lewisthe update would arrive during the next days of March or at the latest on April 1.

The aforementioned rumors have been gaining strength in recent months, first with Valve’s decision to change the banner of the CSGO account on Twitter and then, with the appearance of two new executables in NVIDIA drivers under the name “csgos2.exe”. ” and “cs2.exe”.

“Sources have since reached out to this post to let us know that the new version of Counter-Strike is not only very real, but also right around the corner.”wrote Richard Lewis. “The new version will almost certainly launch under the working title Counter-Strike 2 and the tentative release date for the beta version is this March with an April 1 deadline.”he added.

LOOK HERE: Champions League: when and at what time to see the draw for the quarterfinals?

Although like all news, there is always a good and a bad side. On the positive side, it is expected that with this new version, the optimization and graphic fidelity of the game will be improved. While on the other hand, the update would be a blow to those users with a lower-end PC. The truth is that we will have to wait for Valve’s decisions.

“Sources explained that the game was almost ready to go and said that it had even already been tested by an anonymous group of professional gamers who secretly flew into Valve’s Seattle headquarters.”collects TyC Sports from Lewis’s statements.