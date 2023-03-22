Counter-Strike 2 will arrive this summer and it will be totally free

Very credible rumors of a Counter-Strike sequel have been circulating for months now, but the closest we’ve come to an official statement from Valve has been the trademarks a few days ago… until now.

Valve has officially unveiled what is simply called Counter-Strike 2. Not that we’re being told much about it, other than that it will be an “overhaul of every system, every piece of content, and every part” of the original and the biggest technical leap from the history of the franchise thanks to Valve’s Source 2 engine. Three of these improvements are shown in the following videos: sub-tick technology, dynamic and volumetric smoke, and of course visual improvements to all maps and even complete revisions to some.

Even some lucky ones can already play an early version of the game today. A limited trial has just started, so check your notifications in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive in case you’re one of this select group. It’s worth mentioning that Valve selects players based on their recent play time on the official servers, their trust factor, their Steam account, and many other factors, so you might not be one of the lucky ones to get one. invitation for this first wave.

In any case, we won’t have to wait long. Counter-Strike 2 will be released as a free update this summer. The fact that it’s an update also means that you’ll get to keep all of your weapon skins, stickers and everything else, and obviously they’ll all look, sound and feel better. In the coming months we will know more details about it.