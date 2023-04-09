Counter-Strike 2 will be released in summer 2023

Valve has officially announced Counter-Strike 2.

The multiplayer shooter will be a free patch for CS:GO that will update the game engine to Source 2, the same one used by DOTA2, Half-Life: Alyx or Aperture Desk Job.

The existing maps will receive a series of graphical improvements of different depth depending on their longevity; in some cases it will be overhauls mainly to textures and lighting, while older maps have been rebuilt from scratch.





Some CS:GO players will be able to update their game early to participate in an invite-only closed beta.

Valve will choose users for the beta based on several factors, including the amount of recent CS:GO play, and will be adding more over the next few months. Here you can read more about it.





The news will be presented little by little, but we have already seen the update to the maps or subticks to ensure greater precision in the registration of movements and shots.

Grenades have also received a big update; now they will be dynamic objects in 3D

The official Counter-Strike 2 website includes more information on all these news.





The website also confirms that upgrading to CS2 will allow you to keep all of your CS:GO inventory items and “they’ll look even better with the lighting and materials from Source 2.”

Counter-Strike 2 will be out in summer 2023 for PC.