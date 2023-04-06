Counter-Strike 2 would have new animations and skins according to leaks

A leaked Counter-Strike 2 skin model seems to herald the arrival of new animations and skins (some of them transparent) to Valve’s game.

Since the first rumors of the arrival of counter strike 2 the community was expecting what we could have in the game. Obviously, the appearance of the skins was very important and the team confirmed that the skins would be modernized with the new graphics engine of the title.

This has caused the price of weapon skins, stickers and holsters to increase massively. Some items that used to sell for pennies in recent months are now selling for double their value as a result. In particular, weapon skins, many of which were already considered legendary, have also increased in price.

However, a new leak indicates that we would have changes to the animations of the skins that would add to what we already have in Counter-Strike today. According to account ZooL Counter-Strike 2 would have added completely modeled bullets to certain weapons in the game, which would indicate a very specific type of skins.

At first glance it doesn’t seem like much. But no Counter-Strike game has ever modeled bullets quite like these. ZooL adds that Valve might have plans for new weapon animations in the future.

He suggests that this could mean that the developers might be creating transparent skins to show how many bullets we have left. “If modders can do it on Source 1, it can be done on Source 2,” she added.

The idea of ​​translucent skins has been around for a long time in CSGO. There have been multiple skins like skin lines X ray and clear polymer which were designed to emulate a translucent skin in recent years.

Valve has planned to add new animations to Counter-Strike 2, but the community has not yet been able to test them in closed beta. So players will have to wait to see what comes true.