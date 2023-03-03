Counter Strike: 9z qualified for IEM Rio 2023 and today begins the Closed Qualy towards RMR Americas from BLAST Paris – Teams, format and schedules

This week will maintain the trend seen and will end with the best competitive Counter Strike with the Closed Qualy. More info, in this note!

The qualifying competitions towards the BLAST Paris 2023 of Counter Strike will start a new phase, the Closed Qualyafter having completed both the Open Qualy #1 and #2. In this novel instance, the Argentine teams of Beast, Windingo and 9z will compete under a Swiss format from the February 17 to 19.

In addition, on his part the violet yesterday obtained the direct classification to the IEM Rio 2023the next tournament masters that the city of Rio de Janeiro will receive in April. the ticket of 9z It came through a victory for the quintet made up of max, dgt, try, buda and dav1deuS against the Brazilian team flux by 2 to 1 (16-9 in Mirage, 2-16 in Overpass and 16-11 in Nuke).

Now, a total of 16 organizations they will fight in the Closed Qualy to get a place in the RMR Americas of BLAST Paris 2023. Despite being a classification for all South America, Brazil has 13 squads and Argentina close the list with 3 remaining teams, which reflects the current state of the region.

For now, the system chosen by the organization was the swiss format which, for those who do not know it, consists of achieving 3 wins in a maximum of 5 games (Bo1). While a team obtains the victories before, the better positioned it will be in the face of the classification positions since we remember that 7 teams will go to RMR Americas.

Next, the parties established for the beginning of the round 1 of the Closed Qualywith schedules adapted to Buenos Aires, Argentina:

Closed Qualy – Round 1: February 17th: Imperial vs. INTZ – 5:00 p.m. Shark vs. Windingo – 5:00 p.m. 9z vs. Red Canids – 6:00 p.m. Corinthians vs. ODDIK – 6:00 p.m. flow vs. Package – 7:00 p.m. 00 Nation vs. Flamengo – 7:00 p.m. Or Flat vs. BEAST – 8:00 p.m. Arctic vs. Fuscao – 8:00 p.m.



It should be noted that all meetings will be at better than a mapexcept for the elimination or classification crosses that will raise the dispute to a best of 3 or Bo3. In turn, to see each meeting they must visit the Web of hltv.org in order to know through which platform your favorite game will be broadcast. Likewise, the results and classifieds left by the Closed Qualy of Counter Strike they will know them through the section of esports of geek culture. Who will achieve the 7 places towards RMR Americas?

