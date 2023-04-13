Counter Strike: 9z Team achieved a double victory and today they must play the Grand Final for a place in IEM Dallas 2023 – Schedules, results and how to watch it

9z demonstrated category on the opening day of the Closed Qualy to Counter Strike’s IEM Dallas and will play the Grand Final tonight. More info, here!

La Violeta wants to travel to Texan soil! During the afternoon and evening of Wednesday April 12, 9z began its participation in the Closed Qualy of IEM Dallasa lightning tournament of Counter Strike that will define the last classified of South America towards the important international competition that will receive USA in the month of May.

For his part, he squad of 9z integrated to max, dgt, dav1deuS, buda and try with tge in the role of coach began this adventure when facing an old acquaintance: flux of Brazil, in the initial instance. Here the boys the violet they won by 2 to 0 under partial 16-8 in nuke and 16-4 in Mirage hand in hand with a solid contribution to the team and with the Chilean davi1deuS As the kill leader of the series (41 casualties).

Thanks to this result, the next commitment for 9z was 00Nationwho came from defeating their compatriots from INTZ also for 2 to 0 (16-3 in nuke and 16-1 in hell). Now the top box end It was not easy for the Argentine organization given that they gave up the first map, Anubisby 13-16.

However, the contest took another turn from Ancientwhere 9z team was able to tie the series with the same partial seen in the Game 1: 16-13. This forced both teams to play the map decide in hellsite that saw the Spanish-speaking take the duel for 16-9. The figure on the spreadsheet? try and again dav1deuS with 71 and 68 killsrespectively.

For now, the last step that separates 9z of the IEM Dallas is the Grand finale what will be played this Thursday April 13 at 9:00 p.m. of Argentina. However, the violet must wait for his rival, who will come out of the match between 00 Nation vs. fluxscheduled for 4:30 p.m..

As in the entire competition, the remaining matches will be at best of 3 maps (Bo3) and you can see them live for free via Youtube either twitch. To finish, the Closed Qualy will send to 9z, 00 Nation or Fluxo to the IEM Dallasa tournament that will receive the top 16 teams of their respective regions and will put into play a prize pool of $250,000 dollars.

Share it with whoever you want