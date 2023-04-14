Counter Strike: 9z Team defeated 00 Nation in the Closed Qualy Grand Final and qualified for IEM Dallas 2023

The 9z Counter Strike team achieved a new feat by qualifying for IEM Dallas 2023 after winning the Closed Qualy. More info, here!

During the night of Thursday April 13 we had the definition of Closed Qualy toward IEM Dallas 2023the last opportunity for the teams of South America in order to qualify for the important tournament of Counter Strike. In this final instance, 9z team beat 00Nation in order to get your ticket to North American territory.

Initially, the violet had to wait for his rival given that during the week the Argentine team made up of dgt, max, dav1deuS, try and Buddha they had gained access to Grand finale from the top box. For now, the opponent emerged from the confrontation between 00 Nation vs. fluxdisputed hours before.

Under the framework of bottom box end, 00Nation was imposed by 2 to 1 against his compatriots. Regarding partials, flux started up in the series by staying with Mirage (10-16) although he could not close the story, which gave impetus to 00Nation to take away Ancient and hell by 16-6 and 16-8, respectively. In addition, the figure of the meeting was coldzera with 68 casualties and a +/- of +16.

Now for the final match 9z chose to remove Vertigo and hell with their bans while 00Nation chose to remove nuke and Ancient. In relation to the picksthis Bo3 (Best of 3 or better than 3 maps) had as a choice over pass of 9z and his rival chose Miragehence Anubis remained as a map decide.

Once the action started in Counter Strikethe victory of 9z team it was for 2 to 0: first in over pass by 16-13 where Buddha made a ace by eliminating by himself the 5 members of 00Nation and later in Mirage after a 16-9map in which tryseries figure, average 95 damage per round.

Thanks to this result, the violet will have to face a significant commitment in the IEM Dallas 2023competition organized by ESL what will it have $250,000 dollars at stake and the possibility of measuring themselves against the best teams in the ecosystem Counter Strike how can they be Complexity, ENCE, FURIA, G2, Heroic, Team Liquid, Evil Geniuses, FaZe Clan, MOUZ, Virtus, Astralis, Cloud 9, Nouns and Grayhoundwhile there is still a slot available for the best of ESL ranking (so far I would classify na saw). In closing, the city of Dallas, Texas will start his tournament on the day May 29, 2023.

