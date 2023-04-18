Counter Strike: 9z Team fell to Fnatic and closed their participation in IEM Rio 2023 – Summary Day 1 and how the tournament continues

Brazil is currently the venue for the Counter Strike IEM Rio 2023 and we already had the opening matches. The details, in this note!

During the beginning of the third week of April, Brazil started the IEM Rio 2023one of the main events of the international competitive circuit of Counter Strike. During the Day 1 It was defined which teams continue with their path from the top box and who were relegated to the bottom box.

For those not in the know, IEM Rio adopted a format of double elimination with 16 teams divided into 2 groups. In turn, the initial matches were scheduled at the best of 1 map and had the following results.

try and max in the duel of 9z vs. FaZe Clan

IEM Rio 2023 – Day 1 – Group Phase: Group A: heroic vs. 9INE: 16-2 in Ancient BIG vs. MOUZ: 16-6 in over pass Ninjas in Pajamas vs. Empire: 16-5 in Mirage NaVi vs. The MongolZ: 16-9 in Mirage B Group: FaZe Clan vs. 9z Team: 16-3 in over pass FURY vs. Fnatic: 19-15 in Ancient og vs. Team Vitality: 19-17 in over pass Cloud9 vs. WIB: 16-8 in Ancient



In turn, during the closing of the Day 1 we had the meetings of the semifinals of the top box in it Group Aplayed to Bo3. In this instance, BIG defeated heroicthe Scandinavians had taken the first step by staying with Vertigo (14-16). However, the team suffered the comeback of BIGwho prevailed in Nuke (16-11) and Overpass (16-6)in order to access the final of the Group A.

For his part, NaVi will be the rival of BIG given that they beat Ninjas in Pajamas by 2 to 0 (16-10 at Mirage and 16-13 at Ancient). It should be noted that both organizations are already in Playoffs but they will play this match in order to define the instance from which they will access. He winner will boot from semifinals and the loser since the quarter finals of the Low Seed of Playoffs. On the other hand, there will be one more qualifier per group from the lower pictures.

As a complement, the commitments of the bottom box of the Group stage of the side A had to 9INE as executioner of MOUZ by 2 to 1 (16-11 in Vertigo, 9-16 in Ancient and 16-10 in Nuke). While The MongolZ left on the way to the local Imperial after a 2 to 1 (3-16 in Overpass, 16-12 in Inferno and 16-14 in Mirage).

Now the B Group ripped the Day 2 of the IEM Rio of Counter Strike with 9z vs. fnatic and Team Vitality vs. MiBR. For its part, the violet group was left with nuke (16-9) by the hand of a great Buddha and then the series was tied by fnatic in over pass (3-16)with a great contribution from the aim of KRIMZ and finally the Europeans consummated the comeback by winning in Ancient (16-12).

From the other side, Team Vitality defeated and eliminated MiBR by 2 to 0 (16-11 in Anubis and 16-8 in Nuke)which only left RAGE as the only team Brazil standing. For now, this is how the billboard of the IEM Rio 2023with hours of Argentina:

Day 2 – April 18 : Group A – Lower Semis: Ninjas in Pajamas vs. 9INE – 2:30 p.m. heroic vs. The MongolZ – 6:00 p.m. Group B – Upper Draw Semis: FaZe Clan vs. FURY – 2:30 p.m. og vs. Cloud9 – 6:00 p.m.

: Day 3 – April 19: Group A – Upper Draw Final: Final Bottom Table: NIP/9INE vs. Heroic/The MongolZ – 2:30 p.m. Group B – Upper Draw Final: Winner FaZe/FURY vs. Winner OG/Cloud9 – 6:00 p.m. Lower Frame Semis: Team Vitality vs. Loser FaZe / FURIA – 11:00 a.m. Fnatic vs. Loser OG/Cloud9 – 11:00 a.m. Bottom Draw Final: 6:00 p.m.



I followed the meetings of the IEM Rio 2023 via twitch for free. As additional information, the competition offers a prize pool of $250,000 dollars and a ticket to IEM Cologne for the champion. In addition, once all the matches of the Group stagethe Playoffs they will start the day April, the 21st.

