Counter Strike: 9z Team will participate in the Closed Qualy in search of a position at IEM Dallas 2023 – Participating teams, format and how to watch it

Last chance for our region! He IEM Dallastournament of international quality of Counter Strikewill seek to define the few seats that remain for the contest that the Texan city will host at the end of May. For that, South America will have the Closed Qualy where will participate 9z team.

For the time being, this instance will be held on April 12 and 13 with four organizations in competition. by the side of Brazil we will have 00 Nation, Fluxo and INTZ while the violet of 9z team will play on behalf of Argentina. The teams will play under the system of double elimination and matches to best of 3 maps (either Bo3).

If we turn to the details of the classification, both 00Nation as 9z team entered the Closed Qualy via invitation. As to flux He got his place by being the winner of the Open Qualy #1 after beating in the final Furious Gaming. Finally, INTZ did the same in the second qualy, after beating their compatriots from or flat.

Now, from the side of roster Estimated, if they do not suffer any modification, these would be the pro players of Counter Strike of each team to face the Closed Qualy to him IEM Dallascompetition that offers $250,000 dollars in prize pool:

9z Team: max, dgt, dav1deuS, try and buda; tge like coach

Fluxo: felps, WOOD7, vsm, Lucaozy and history; Zews like coach

00 Nation: coldzera, dumau, latto, nqz and n9xtz; chucky like coach

INTZ: w1, Leomonster, desh, BobZ and lub; disturbed as coach

While South America look for your last representative, IEM Dallas already has a 14 of 16 confirmed teams and are next: Complexity, G2 Esports, Team Liquid, FURIA, ENCE, FaZe Clan, MOUZ, Virtus, Astralis, Heroic, Cloud9, Nouns, Evil Geniuses and Grayhound Gaming. As a complement, the ESL ranking will grant the slot remaining and for now would benefit NaVifourths in the table, since FaZe (#1), G2 (#2) and Heroic (#3) are currently classified to the competition.

Finally, I followed the definition of the Closed Qualy through the channels twitch and Youtube of ESL. At the time of writing this note, the official crosses have not yet been defined, but if we follow the format used by the organization with the other regions, we can intuit that the invited teams will face the qualifiers via quality.

