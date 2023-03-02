Counter Strike: 9z will participate in the TG Masters and will seek to qualify for the BLAST Spring Showdown – Teams and schedules

La Violeta was invited to the TG Masters, a Counter Strike tournament that will give a place to BLAST Spring Showdown. More info, in this note!

The powers of Counter Strike are still running and the next commitment that an Argentine organization will have will be the TG Masters which will take place from February 23 to 25. In this new dispute 8 teams they will say present and 9z team will be part of the evening.

Initially, TG Masters will offer as a maximum prize a slot straight to him BLAST Spring Showdownthe last phase prior to the Spring Finale 2023 that will distribute $425,000 in prize pool. For their part, the participating teams will be 9z, Fluxo, Imperial and O Flatwho were invited and Corinthians, ODDIK, Sharks and Red Canidswho obtained their pass via Open Qualify.

Regarding the established format, BLAST divided the squads in 2 groups of 4 teams. He Group A will receive Imperial, O Plano, Corinthians and Red Canids While in the B Group they will be 9z, Fluxo, ODDIK and Sharks. In addition, the Group stage will be played double elimination to the better than a map (Bo1) where the top two organizations on each side will rank the Playoffs.

For now, the initial date will begin on Thursday February 23 with confirmed crosses as follows:

Group A: Opening matches: Imperial vs. Red Canids – 4:00 p.m. Or Flat vs. Corinthians – 4:00 p.m. cross between Winners : 6:30 p.m. cross between Losers: 6:30 p.m. decide starting at 9:00 p.m.



B Group: Opening matches: flow vs. Sharks – 5:15 p.m. 9z vs. ODDIK – 5:15 p.m. cross between Winners : 7:45 p.m. cross between Losers: 7:45 p.m. decide from 10:15 p.m.



As a complement, once the participants of the Playoffsthis new instance will start the Friday the 24th with the first semifinal near the 4:00 p.m. and the second at an estimated time for 7:30 p.m..

Lastly, the Grand finale of the TG Masters of Counter Strike will only take place on the day Saturday February 25 at 7:00 p.m.. It is important to clarify that all the times mentioned correspond to Argentinathe phase of Playoffs will take the format of single delete to Bo3 and the official transmission will be through the channel of twitch of BLAST.

