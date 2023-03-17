Counter Strike: Bestia and Windingo qualified for the Closed Qualy of the RMR Americas in search of a place in BLAST Paris Major 2023

Argentina’s Counter Strike will have national representatives after the definition of Open Qualy #1 of the Paris Major 2023. More info, in this note!

During the afternoon of Wednesday 2/15 the quarterfinals of the Open Qualy #1 of South America in Counter Strikethe preliminary and qualifying phases for the BLAST Paris Major 2023 that will take place in the month May. On this occasion, both the rookie team of Beast next to Windingo were the teams of Argentina and get a ticket to the Closed Qualy.

For the time being, the day featured 4 matches played simultaneously between Flamengo (BRA) vs. fuscao (ex-The Union, BRA), Windingo (ARG) vs. Mouth Jrs. (ARG), Paqueta (BRA) vs. Beast (ARG) and finally the clash between Furious Gaming (ARG) vs. ODDIK (BRA). Based on what was established by the organization of the tournament, the 4 teams that were victorious entered the next phase, the ClosedIn search of a place in the RMR Americasthe last step prior to Paris Major.

Now, the first key to resolve was beast vs. package. The brand new team of the rapper Papo MC showed a solid level by winning by 2 to 0 to Brazilians with partial 16-11 in hell and 16-9 in nuke. In turn, the trident meyern–noktse–luken he shone on the payroll by contributing 42, 41 and 40 kills in the series, respectively.

Then, ODDIK beat furious also under the result of 2 to 0 although on the maps of Mirage (16-9) and Anubis (16-9) thanks to the great work of vLa who finished with a +/- of +11 and 42 casualties. With this result the Skull went to the Open Qualy #2which will be his final chance to achieve a position in the Closed.

To continue our review of the quarter finals of the Open Qualy #1 we still have to talk about the Brazilian cross between flamenco vs. fuscao. The ex-The Union managed to prevail against Mengão in a tight series: the first map was Vertigo with a 16-13 in favor of fuscao and later, in Ancientthe trend was repeated despite the fact that flamenco forced a overtime what would end 22-20 and eliminated those in black and red from this instance.

On the other hand, Argentina it also had two teams in a qualifying game. The protagonists were Windingo and Boca Jrs. and this match was the only one of all the quarterfinals to get to play the 3 maps of the format Bo3. The W garnered victory by delivering the initial blow in nuke (16-4), dampen the response of the xeneize in hell (7-16) and define the series in over pass with a 16-7.

In conclusion, both fuscao, Windingo, Beast and ODDIX advanced to Closed Qualy of BLAST Paris Major and we won’t have to wait long to see the action of this new phase, as it will start on the day February 17th. Besides, BLAST confirmed that 9z Team, Fluxo, 00 Nation, Imperial, Sharks, Corithians, Arctic and O Plano are the organizations of Counter Strike guests who will also be in the dispute for the place in the RMR Americas of April 2023 that the city will receive Monterey, Mexico.

