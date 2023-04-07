Counter Strike: Bestia debuted with victory and will play again this afternoon for RMR Americas – Confirmed results and matches

RMR Americas kicked off and throughout this weekend 5 teams will qualify for the Counter Strike BLAST Paris Major. More info, here!

During the course of the day Thursday April 6 we witnessed the start of RMR Americascompetition of Counter Strike organized by BLAST and welcomed by the city of Monterrey Mexico. Through this brief tournament, 5 of 16 teams participants will obtain places for the BLAST Paris Major which will take place in the month of May.

For its part, the format established by the creatives was swiss system which, for those who do not know what it is about, in this case it basically consists of achieving a total of 3 wins within 4 rounds maximum. In addition, yesterday we had 8 matches that divided the squads in it top and bottom box.

However RMR Americas had in the first place the clash between Team Liquid vs. 00Nationwith victory for the Americans by 16-4 in Mirage. Then it was the turn of FURY vs. THE ONEwhere the Brazilians won under the result of 16-6 in Ancient.

Already with 2 matches played, beast vs. Nouns They jumped on stage to measure themselves and it all ended with the only Argentine team in the tournament as the winner by 16-13 in over pass. As a complement, complexity defeated Solid (10-16 in hell), Evil Geniuses did the same vs. Imperial (16-12 also in hell), pain crushed package (16-2 in nuke), flux prevailed against yur (Nuke: 16-13) and the round 1 ended in the duel between Flamengo vs. MiBRwith victory 22-20 for him Mengão.

As a consequence of the results of the opening day, the round 2 will start this friday april 7 with 4 matches from the top box and others 4 in the part lower of the competition. Confirmed crossings will be available later, with time of Argentina:

RMR Americas – Counter Strike: Global Offensive – Round 2: Upper Frame: FURY vs. EG – 4:00 p.m. Team Liquid vs. Flamengo – 4:00 p.m. BEAST vs. Fluxo – 5:15 p.m. complexity vs. PaiN – 5:15 p.m. Bottom Frame: Imperial vs. LOS one – 6:30 p.m. MiBR vs. 00 Nation – 6:30 p.m. yur vs. Nouns – 10:45 p.m. package vs. Solid – 10:45 p.m.



On the other hand, it is important to clarify that both the Rounds 3 and 4 will take place during the days Saturday 8/4 and Sunday 9/4. Through RMR Americas (Regional Major Rankings) we will meet the 5 classified to him Paris Majorwhich will be the last level competition major before the passage of CS:GO toward counter strike 2. To finish, the first place will agree to the appointment in Paris in legend statussecond place as challenger and the 3 slots remaining in the form of contenders. I lived the action of RMR Americas via YouTube and Twitch!

Image: hltv.org

Share it with whoever you want