Counter Strike: Bestia qualified for the RMR Americas of BLAST Paris Major 2023 – How the CS:GO calendar follows

During the weekend the Closed Qualy of Counter Strike was played for RMR and Bestia qualified representing Argentina. More info, here!

Beast He has only a few days in the competitive scene of Counter Strike but it already gives what to talk about. The organization founded by Papo MC and made up of the pro players of the squad ex-isurus added to the signing of Luken will travel to Monterrey Mexico in April to dispute the RMR Americas who organizes BLAST Paris Major 2023.

Originally, the ticket for the Argentine team came through the Closed Qualy. In this instance, both Beast, 9z team and Windingo They were the ones who had chances to participate in the swiss format as teams emerged in Argentina and then we will review his step in the qualifying phase.

For his part, Beast swept away a solid 3-0 that they reaped by beating Or Plano, Fuscão and ODDIK. They won the first match 10-16 in Miragethen a 16-7 in hell and finally the Bo3 in view of ODDIK had some partials 16-12 in Anubis next to a 16-11 in over pass. In conclusion, Beast will travel to Mexico in April with the mind set on the face of RMR Americas.

From the other side, the W and the Violet they could not access the RMR. He squad of Windingo fell before Sharks, Corinthians and INTZwhile 9z fought until the last instance decide for him seventh ticketwhere he was defeated by 00Nation after a 2-0 (16-13 in Ancient and 16-0 in Mirage). Despite not achieving on the way to Paristhe Violet will have a commitment April with the IEM Rio 2023.

However, Bestia, Imperial, Fluxo, Flamengo, Paquetá, fuscao and 00Nation are the 7 teams who accessed the RMR Americas from the Closed Qualy. This selection of organizations will join LOS + oNe, MiBR, Nouns Esports, Detonate, yur, Complexity, Furia, Team Liquid and paiN Gaming Like the 16 squads who will compete for one of the 5 slots (1 in Legend Status, 1 in challenger and 3 in Contend) for BLAST Paris.

As a complement, RMR Americas will start the 5th of Aprilit is expected to end on the day 9 of the same month and it seems that the style of competition to be used will be the same: the swiss format. All the information about the most relevant tournaments in Counter Strike you can find them through Web of geek culture. What do you think of the role of Beast just a week after your debut?

