Counter Strike: Boca y Bestia will play the South American CCT Series 6 Playoffs with $25,000 at stake – Teams, format and dates

The world of competitive Counter Strike does not stop and this week we will have the second phase of the CCT Series 6. More info, in this note!

16 teams, 14 from Brazil, 2 from Argentina and $25,000 in prize pool! Those are the main features of the Champion of Champions Tour or better known as CCT Series #6tournament Counter Strike that from the April 13 to 16 will crown a new organization.

Initially, CCT Series #6 had a Initial phase where 8 of 16 teams they accessed the Playoffs through the swiss system and recently, the addition of other 8 squads as guests by the competition authorities. In turn, in relation to the style of play to follow, from this last instance the format will become single delete to the best of 3 maps (Bo3).

For now, the teams that earned a place in the Playoffs of the CCT Series #6 coming from the Initial phase are: Arctic eSports (3-0), paiN Academy (3-0), Boca Jrs. Gaming (3-1), Case Esports (3-1), INTZ (3-1), FURIA Academy (3-2), Fuscão 1500 (3-2) and RED Canids (3-2). In addition, the following guests complete the table: Bestia, Corinthians, Flamengo, Fluxo, Meta Gaming, O Plano, Paquetá and Sharks.

Now, below you can find the confirmed matches for the round of 16 of the Playoffs. The order of location of the crosses corresponds to the key diagram established by the authorities, so that they can notice what may be the possible matches for the quarter finals. In addition, the days and times that we will show were adapted to Buenos Aires, Argentina:

CCT Series #6 – Playoffs: Meta Gaming vs. Arctic eSports – 4/13 – 11:00 a.m. Or Flat vs. INTZ – 14/4 – 5:00 p.m. Flamengo vs. Mouth – 14/4 – 8:00 p.m. beast vs. FURY – 13/4 – 2:00 p.m. Shark vs. paiN – 4/13 – 8:00 p.m. Corinthians vs. Case – 13/4 – 5:00 p.m. package vs. Team Solid ( Fuscao 1500 ) – 14/4 – 2:00 p.m. flow vs. RED Canids – 14/4 – 11:00 a.m.



As a complement, CCT Series #6 of Counter Strike originally started the day March 25th and, after several weeks, we will experience its closure next sunday april 16. On the side of the awardshe first place will add the amount of $11,000Meanwhile he runner-up will take $5,000 and the semifinalists that they do not access the Grand finale they will grant you $2,500 to each other.

I followed live and for free the entire phase of Playoffs through the two channels twitch of CCT added to the option to see it via Youtube. From your perspective: What teams of Counter Strike Are you positioned as a favorite to win the grand prize?

