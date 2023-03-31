Counter Strike: FaZe Clan achieved a Grand Slam and reaped the sum of 1,000,000 dollars!

FaZe Clan won the Counter Strike ESL Pro League 17 and with that the North American team achieved a historic Grand Slam. More info, here!

history in Counter Strike! During the last days, FaZe Clan shouted champion in ESL Pro League in its Season #17 after having defeated Cloud9 in the Grand finale who had the Estonian robin kool alias ropz as MVP and, thanks to the recent achievement, FaZe He entered a select club.

For those who are not aware, within the competitive community of Counter Strike there is the term of grand slams. This is an exclusive title for organizations that win four top-tier championships in the circuit of Electronic Sports Leaguebetter known by its acronym ESL (before DreamHack) in a period of 10 tournaments.

For now, on the day March 26, 2023 FaZe Clan completed this important achievement by winning 3 to 1 vs. Cloud9 (over pass: 16-13, hell: 16-9, Mirage: 11-16 and Ancient: 16-11) in the city of Saint Julian’s, Malta. Added to this, the awards that complete the feat accomplished by the Americans include: victory in the IEM Katowice (2022), ESL Pro League 15 (2022) in Germany and closes with IEM Cologne (2022).

However, to reach a grand slams in CS:GO not only is it a recognition of an organization’s dominance over the competitive circuit, but it also offers a juicy monetary reward of 1,000,000 dollars!. As a complement, FaZe Clan is he fourth team in earning a place within the “club” and the squad that will go on to prosperity includes talents like rain, broky, twistzz, karrigan and ropz.

If we review the grand slams obtained to date, we must first go back to 2018 together with the historic team of Astralis. The Danish organization was the one who arrived before anyone else at this “pantheon of champions” in the Marseille DreamHack. Then in the ESL Pro League #7, Chicago IEM XIII and finally in the Pro League Season 8. The members of the feat? Dev1ce, dupreeh, xyp9x, gla1ve and magisk.

However, Team Liquid went down in history in 2019 by the hand of nitr0, EliGE, Twitstzz, NAF and Stewie2K. The roster raised the glasses of the Sydney IEM XIV, Dallas DreamHack, ESL Pro League #9 and ESL One: Cologne 2019.

Finally, NaVi was the third team to win the million dollars. The Ukrainians began their journey in 2020 in it IEM XIV World Championship who received the city of Katowice, Poland. Time after the suspension of all activities as a result of the pandemic, Natus Vincere returned to champion in 2021 in the DreamHack of the spring european. The team prevailed in cologne in what was the IEM Masters XVI and they completed the quartet when they reached the top of the Pro League #14 in September of 2021.

Undoubtedly, the fact that in more than a decade of competitions CS:GO I would only have 4 champions of grand slams He speaks of the high difficulty that it represents to reach that point. Furthermore, since counter strike 2 (either CS2) will take the place of global offensive in 2024, FaZe Clan could become the last organization to reap the million dollars within CS:GO.

