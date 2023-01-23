Counter Strike: FaZe Clan and Team Vitality are already in the Grand Finals as BLAST Spring Groups 2023 action follows – Results and upcoming matches

The Counter Strike BLAST Group Stage is drawing to a close and FaZe Clan along with Vitality are waiting for their rivals. More info, here!

The Counter Strike Global Offensive competition kicked off in full swing with the BLAST Premier: Spring Groups 2023. Located in the city of Copenhagen, Denmarkthis tournament of CS:GO He invited 12 organizations coming from Europe and North America. These will be measured against each other, in principle, in a Group stage that this week will define its winners.

Unlike conventional competitions, BLAST Spring Groups 2023 did not choose the classic Swiss system for its first stage but instead opted for a style of double elimination to the best of 3 maps. For those looking for a detailed explanation of the format to follow, we invite you to check our special note.

For now, both Group A As the B Group they already have their first finalists, while at the time of writing this note the Group C has to G2 vs. NaVi in the fight for classification. For his part, Vitality came from the upper bracket after defeating Astralis for 16-12 in over pass Y 19-15 in Vertigo added to having imposed before Evil Geniuses in two maps (16-11 in over pass Y 16-1 in hell).

From the other side, FaZe Clan demonstrated a good level in his squad of Counter Strike by defeating in the first round Complexity 2 to 0 (Hell: 16-6 Y over pass: 16-9). Later they defeated og for 2 to 1 (Mirage: 16-7, Ancient: 11-16 and hell: 16-4). Similarly, the best CS:GO with world stars like s1mple either Karrigan will continue this 23/1 until just the January 29 let’s meet the 6 classified to BLAST Spring Finals of June.

Now, below matches and schedules of BLAST Spring Groups 2023:

Monday 1/23 : G2 vs. NaVi – Upper Bracket Final – Group C – 11:00 a.m. BIG vs. NIP – Lower Bracket Semifinal – Group C – 2:30 p.m.

: Tuesday 1/24 : Evil Geniuses vs. Heroic – Lower Bracket Final – Group A – 11:00 a.m. og vs. Liquid – Lower Bracker Final – Group B – 2:30 p.m.

: Wednesday 1/25 : BIG/NIP Winner vs. Loser G2/NaVi – Lower Bracket Final – Group C – 11:00 a.m. Team Vitality vs. Winner EG/Heroic – Grand Final – Group A – 2:30 p.m.

: Thursday 1/26: FaZe Clan vs. OG/Liquid Winner – Grand Final – Group B – 11:00 a.m. Winner G2/NaVi vs. rivals to be confirmed – Grand Final – Group C – 2:30 p.m.



It should be noted that all times correspond to Buenos Aires, Argentina and that, once the winners of each group are known, these 3 Teams will be classified directly to the Spring Finals along with the sum of 2,400 points for the ranking BLAST.

After January 27 to 29 we will live the Phase play-in with the second and third groups where we will obtain the last 3 available places. Those who are below 6 classified will participate in Spring Showdown of their corresponding regions. I lived the matches of Counter Strike with BLAST via twitch Y Youtube but if you can’t follow it, don’t worry, you’ll have all the results in the Web of geek culture.

Images courtesy of BLAST Premier.

