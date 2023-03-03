Counter Strike: G2 Esports is the IEM Katowice 2023 champion by beating Heroic in the Grand Final

G2 Esports achieved a new title in competitive Counter Strike with IEM Katowice 2023. The path of the champion in the playoffs, here!

ohPoland crowned a new champion in Counter Strike Global Offensive!. During the last weeks the European country hosted the Intel Extreme Masters better known on this occasion as IEM Katowice 2023where the squad of G2 Esports He lifted a trophy again in the competitive.

Since the beginning of February the Polish city of Katowice brought together 24 of the best teams CS:GO of all the world. With a prize pool of $1,000,000 and three phases of dispute, were both G2 Esports and heroic who came to the Grand finale which was played last weekend.

Spodek Arena received the entire phase of Playoffs and Grand finale of the IEM Katowice 2023

As a curious fact, the German team came to the competition with the badge of being the winners of the BLAST Premier World Finalsa tournament that closed the competitive circuit of 2022. For his part, heroic fell into the final instance after what the defeat against Outsiders in it Rio Major in November from last year.

Now, let’s review how the Grand finale of the IEM Katowice 2023 between G2 vs. heroic. Initially G2 came by beating NaVi in the semifinals for 2-0 in a series that had partial double 16-8 in hell and Mirage and also had a resounding statement from the star s1mple (NaVi) who commented in a post-match interview that: “some of our players were very scared to play against a big team like heroic“.

the star of NaVi, Sasha Kostylev alias s1mpledid not hide his disagreement in the defeat of the semifinals

On the other hand, the squad of heroic had qualified by winning the key to Team Liquid also for 2 to 0 but with a shorter difference in maps: 16-10 in Anubis and 16-11 in hell. Already once with both designated finalists, IEM Katowice 2023 housed within the Spodek Arena to the ruling party.

the victory of G2 Esports it was of 3 to 1 about heroic given that the organization established that the Grand finale was played best of 5 maps. As a complement, the partials were as follows: 16-12 on Nuke, 16-13 on Mirage, 11-16 on Inferno and 16-7 on Ancient. HuNter- and jks (MVP) were the figures for G2 by contributing 82 and 80 casualties in total, respectively.

By being crowned champions of IEM Katowice 2023, G2 reaped the sum of $400,000 of the first place together with the direct classification to the IEM Colognethe next tournament masters what will it have Counter Strike nearly June 2023 in Cologne, Germany. I lived all the action of the esports through our dedicated section on the Web of CultureGeek.

Images used belonging to IEM, HLTV and ESL.

