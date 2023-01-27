Counter Strike: G2, Vitality together with FaZe qualified for the BLAST Spring Final 2023 and this weekend they will define the last places – Matches and schedules

Counter Strike will close the first international tournament of 2023 with the definition of BLAST Spring Groups. Every detail in this note!

I lived a weekend to pure Counter Strike Global Offensive by the hand of BLAST Spring Groups! After revealing how much Team Vitality, FaZe Clan and G2 Esports were the organizations that prevailed to obtain the classification BLAST Spring Finale 2023now we will have to know which will be the teams that achieve one of the 3 remaining places.

On the other hand, during the days January 25 and 26 the Group stage of BLAST had the shocks scheduled for their corresponding finals. The Group A featured Team Vitality vs. heroic in a duel that ended with the French squad leading the score by 2 to 1 (Mirage: 16-11, Nuke: 13-16 and Vertigo: 16-8).

In turn, the action continued with the definition of the B Group Come in FaZe Clan vs. og. Here the series had an initial map (Mirage) very closed that ended up taking FaZe under the result of 16-14this was a turning point for what was to come since og could not maintain the level displayed and fell 16-6 in Ancient.

Finally, in the Group C they played NaVi vs. G2 Esports. The set based in Germany showed that they still have the same energy that led them to win the Rio Major in 2022 after beating a historic team as it is Natus Vincere. The final took place both in Hell (16-6) and in Nuke (16-10); like FaZe and Vitality, G2 qualified to BLAST Spring Finals 2023 and obtained 2,400 points for him ranking annual.

Now of the January 27 to 29 we will meet the last 3 classified under a system of single delete to the best of 3 maps (Bo3). Next, the matches that we will have ahead with their days and times adapted to Buenos Aires, Argentina:

BLAST Play-in:

January 27th : Evil Geniuses vs. Complexity – 11:00 a.m. Team Liquid vs. BIG – 2:30 p.m.

: January 28: Ninjas in Pajamas vs. Astralis – 11:00 a.m. NaVi vs. EG/Complexity – 2:30 p.m.

January 29: heroic vs. Liquid/BIG – 11:00 a.m. og vs. NIP/Astralis – 2:30 p.m.



Those organizations that are victorious will get a ticket to BLAST Spring Finals 2023 which will be held in june at a location to be confirmed, added to 1,200 points of ranking BLAST. On the other hand, the other teams of Counter Strike will go to the Spring Shows from their original regions. The meetings can be seen live through Twitch and YouTube but in the same way you will have the results here, through the Web of geek culture.

Images obtained thanks to BLAST Premier and FaZe Clan via Twitter.

Share it with whoever you want

Related Posts