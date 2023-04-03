Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tops $100 million in box spend

The truth is that Counter-Strike has always been one of the most popular online shooters. Since the days of LAN networks and internet cafes, the Valve title has brought together players from all corners of the world in its exciting games.

The high point of the saga is Counter-Strike: Global Offensivea free-to-play multiplayer shooter that is available for PC and Steam Deck via Steam.

It has always been a popular game online, but CS:GO has experienced a second youth in the last month. The explanation? Very easy: a few weeks ago Valve announced the development of the sequel.

VIDEO Counter-Strike 2: Creating the maps

Counter-Strike 2 is coming this summer as an update to CS:GO. Prior to its release, players will be able to play a technical test accessible via Steam.

In March 2023, CS:GO reached a record number of spending among players, as reported by Dexerto. What will the long-awaited sequel be like?

CS:GO is all the rage

In Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, players they can spend money on boxes. These include new weapons, items, cosmetics, and more, offering alternatives to players who don’t mind spending money.

Thanks to CS:GO Case Tracker data, we can see the highest Counter-Strike record in terms of player spending.

In March 2023, CS:GO players spent over $100 million on crates alone. It is a brutal figure, if we take into account that it is possible to play for free without spending a penny.

Of course, these boxes allow you to progress in the game, and get better weapons. This translates into a greater range of chances of winning in the middle of the game (although skill also counts).

Players opened a total of 39.5 million boxes during the past month. Its price fluctuates between 1 and 60 dollars, but the positive note is that 42.5% more boxes were opened compared to the month of February.

Everything we know about Steam Deck 2: news, improvements and differences with the original model

Dataminers have already struck gold in the CS:GO archives. Is Left 4 Dead 3 possible to come true? We don’t know, but when the river sounds…

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is one of the best games available on pc. To make matters worse, it’s free to play and this summer it will receive an update full of additional content… which is actually a full-fledged sequel.