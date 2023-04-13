Counter-Strike: GO player eliminates the entire opposing team with a single shot

I think many of us who love to play shooters have performed or seen a magical or miraculous move happen during a game, leaving all teammates and enemies in awe. Something that usually can be due to the player’s skill, but most of the time it happens nothing more than pure luck.

This is what happened to a CS:GO player nick sp1cay, who apparently was accompanied by the force or illuminated by the one above, as he managed to make a “one in a million” shot with his AWP sniper rifle, killing hit all the enemy players on the opposing team with a single bullet and along the way, winning the game amazingly

Perfect shot which, despite being too cool, was completely accidental as all the players on the enemy team had lined up correctly to take the bullet at the same time. A move that, when the player published it on Reddit asking if what happened was “weird”, was answered by a wave of comments full of applause.

Among them, some players tell him that he was in the “double digits of people who have ever done this, so yeah, it’s weird” and even many veteran players commented that they had only seen something like this once before in the entire how long they have played CS:GO.

You can see the magical and lucky moment in the video that I leave you below.

