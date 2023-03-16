Counter Strike: How is the AK-47 skin that sold for an absurd $160,000?

The Counter Strike community knows what it’s like to see big money spent on skins and we recently witnessed a historic purchase.

A new historical purchase was registered in Counter Strike! It turns out that in recent days, a collector of Chinese origin disbursed the sum of $160,000 by a skin of the rifle AK-47 call Wild Lotus in the quality of newly manufacturedthe highest level of valuation within CS:GO.

For now, the recent acquisition occurred through the version for China of the Web buffa site outside Valve specialized in buying and selling aspects or skins. In turn, the amount of $160,000 places the transaction in the Top 4 of skins more expensive than tactical shooter.

This AK-47 Wild Lotus either wild lotus entered the field of other aspects of high amounts such as the M4A4 by name smugglingan assault rifle that maintained a great controversy around it due to the dispute that arose over the rights to the design of the exclusive weapon for the TC. Beyond this fact, a smuggling with stickers of relevance can exceed $100,000.

Other skin valued at 6 digits is the legendary AWP Dragon Lore in his version Souvenir. By just existing 114 copies of the special edition, its value also exceeds the $100,000 if we talk about a quality newly manufactured either factory new. Similarly, the crown belongs to a item exotic among collectors and casual gamers.

AK-47 Wild Lotus with the stickers of Reason Gaming of Katowice 2014

Although AK-47 Wild Lotus presents a beautiful design thanks to a nature theme, where we see a gamma of colors ranging from green to blue, accompanied by details such as flowers on both sides of the rifle, the reality is that the $160,000 paid by the Asian collector are relegated compared to the value of the Karambit Case Hardened (Blue Gem)the skin most expensive in the game

For those who are not aware, this knife has a particularity that sets it apart from any other bladed weapon within Counter Strike: the blue pattern of its edge. For its part, being an object without equal, the Karambit was bought in 2016 Near the $100,000 and its owner, also of Asian origin, rejected in 2022 an offer of 1,500,000 dollars!

Karambit Case Hardened (Blue Gem)an article whose price has no equal

As a supplement, users of Steam You can visit the profile of the new owner of the AK-47 Wild Lotus through the following links. Here they will be able to check the complete collection of the Chinese player, who has a total of 226 items in Counter Strike.

Another relevant fact is that the weapon came with 4 stickers of Reason Gaming of Katowice 2014a factor that helped drive the price up due to the longevity of the decals. What do you think of the AK-47 Wild Lotus? What is your opinion regarding the value that a virtual weapon can reach?

