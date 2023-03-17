Counter Strike: IEM Katowice 2023 defined the 6 teams that will fight in the Playoffs – crosses and schedules

IEM Katowice of Counter Strike ended the Group Phase and from here came the teams that will play the Playoffs. More info, here!

During the day Tuesday February 7 he Intel Extreme Masters Katowice 2023tournament Counter Strike Global Offensive of first international level, played the last instance of the Group stage in order to define those classified for the Playoffswhich will mark the closure of the competition based in Poland.

First of all, it should be made clear that IEM established that 3 teams would classify for each group, which gives us a total of 6 organizations in the Playoffs. by the side of Group A, G2 pitted NaVi in the senior draw final and beat the Ukrainians comfortably by 2 to 0 (Hell: 16-8 and Nuke: 16-7) this earned G2 the direct passage to the semifinals for being the winner of the group.

For his part, NaVi He also made it to the next round but will start his way in Playoffs from the quarterfinals where they will face off against Outsiders. The Russian organization will come into this matchup after defeating complexity in the bottom bracket final of the B Group in what was a disputed 2 to 1 (Anubis: 19-15, Overpass: 13-16 and Inferno: 16-13).

Now, from the upper bracket of the B Group we had the clash between heroic vs. Team Vitality. Despite the expectation behind this meeting, the dispute clearly turned in favor of heroic since they won without major problems behind a 2 to 0 (Inferno: 16-7 and Overpass: 16-4). The same as G2, The Heroics will wait in the semis for having prevailed in the group.

As a complement, Team Vitality has his rival in the quarterfinals Playoffs in Team Liquidwho defeated the FaZe Clan in a series that ended 2 to 1 with comeback included (Inferno: 14-16, Overpass: 16-11 and Mirage: 16-13).

For now, the matches for which Playoffs of the IEM Katowice 2023 of Counter Strike they will be played from the day February 10 to 12 with the following schedules adapted to Buenos Aires, Argentina:

Friday 2/10: Quarter finals: NaVi vs. Outsiders – 11:30 a.m. Team Vitality vs. Team Liquid – 3:30 p.m.

Saturday 11/2: Semifinals: heroic vs. NaVi/Outsiders – 11:30 a.m. . G2 vs. Vitality/Liquid – 3:00 p.m.

Sunday 12/2: Grand finale: at 12:00 p.m. to the best of 5 maps ( Bo5 ), quarters and semis under format Bo3 .



Regarding prizes, the champion team of the IEM Katowice 2023 will win the sum of $400,000 and direct classification to the next masters: he IEM Cologne which will take place in Germany during the months of July and August 2023. I followed the meetings via Twitch or YouTube and all the results can be found through the Web of CultureGeek.

