Counter Strike: IEM Katowice 2023 kicks off this week with $1,000,000 in prizes – Teams, format and dates

After BLAST Spring Groups closes, the international Counter Strike action will continue with IEM Katowice 2023. Details here!

Poland will dress up to receive the IEM Katowice 2023. hand in hand Intelthe Counter Strike competitive will live the first tournament masters of the year. It will be carried out from February 1 to 12 where a total of 24 organizations will participate in the competition that will have a million dollars in prize pool.

Initially, IEM Katowice will have a Phase of play-in which will take place from February 1 to 3. With a format of double elimination, 16 teams will seek to get one of the 8 places available in the Group stagethe second round of the tournament. As explained from Intel Extreme Masters via HLTVthe opening matches will be at better than a map while the others will be best of 3 (Bo3).

For now, the crossings of the round 1 of play-in which will be held during the 1/2 with the following teams together with their corresponding schedules adapted to the area of Buenos Aires, Argentina:

Cloud9 vs. IHC Esports – 07:00 a.m.

ENCE vs. PaiN – 07:00 a.m.

MiBR vs. Ninjas In Pajamas – 08:15 a.m.

Team Spirit vs. Grayhound – 08:15 a.m.

sprout vs. OG – 09:30 a.m.

Fnatic vs. Evil Geniuses – 09:30 a.m.

BIG vs. Complexity – 10:45 a.m.

FURY vs. Permitta Esports – 10:45 a.m.

As additional information, the winners will face each other in the round 2 of upper bracket to the rivals with whom they coincided with game hours during the round 1. While the same will apply to the losers who will go to the lower bracket.

For his part, once the play-in, the IEM Katowice of Counter Strike will continue with the Group stage of February 4 to 7. The organization defined that said instance maintain the double elimination to the best of 3 maps. by the side of Group or Table A we have to Team Liquid, NaVi, G2 and FaZe They wait for their rivals. Also, the B Group has Heroic, MOUZ, Team Vitality and Outsiders in a similar situation; 6 teams will classify, 3 for each frame.

Finally, the last part of the competition will be the Playoffs from the February 10 to 12. The changes in format have to do with the fact that here the disputes will have the system of simple removal. Also I know adds the particularity that the Grand finale will be played best of 5 maps.

Whoever wins the IEM Katowice will reap the amount of $400,000 and classify directly to the IEM Cologne which will be held in July in Germany. Live all the matches for free via twitch or YouTube and all the results will be found through the Web of CultureGeek.

Share it with whoever you want

Related Posts