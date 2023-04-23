Counter Strike IEM Rio 2023: follow LIVE the grand final of the CS:GO tournament for US$100,000 | brazil | counter strike global offensive | video games | intel extreme masters | TECHNOLOGY

The Intel Extreme Masters Rio 2023, tournament of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive which distributes US$250,000, is about to conclude with the Grand Final between the Heroic and Team Vitality squads. The winner of the competition will take home US$100,000 and will automatically qualify for IEM Cologne 2023.

The IEM Rio 2023 began on April 17 with top 16 CS:GO teams. The playoffs began on Friday the 21st from the Jeunesse Arena and Trade was able to attend its inauguration. Now, the grand finale of the event is debated between Heroic and Team Vitality in a best-of-three clash.

Here you can follow the Grand Final of the Intel Extreme Masters Rio 2023 live:

LOOK: Discord: what do ban, raid and other popular terms in the community mean?

IEM Rio 2023 Grand Final

Vitality He started off strong, winning the first 4 rounds quickly. heroic tries to wake up, but the Brazilian fans, present in the stadium, clearly support their rivals in the final, despite Stan’s attempt, one of their members, to make peace with the public by carrying a Brazilian flag.

It should be remembered that the Norwegians of heroic defeated Rage, the greatest Brazilian exponent in the competition who even received the support of Neymar. The home crowd rocked a party at the Jeunesse Arena every time their representatives played.

Despite being 6-1 below. heroic he re-enlisted in the game and eliminated the difference by evening rounds 7-7. After a short break, the Nordics managed to turn the score 10-8.

Previous

Before the grand final on Sunday, April 23, a friendly game was played between Brazil and the rest of the world, which was cheered on by the fans present.

As already mentioned, the final of the tournament is debated between Team Heroic and Team Vitality. The match will be the best of three and the winner will earn US$100,000.