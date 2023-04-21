Counter Strike: IEM Rio 2023 will define a champion this weekend – Matches, schedules and how to watch the final

Brazil will enter the last stage of the Counter Strike IEM Rio with 6 teams in the Playoffs and a special match. More details, in this note!

Joy No Tem Fim! Brazil will start this friday april 21 to the Playoffs of the IEM Rio 2023. The last instance of the tournament Counter Strike organized by ESL in association with Intel will have 6 teams in competition that will be measured by the $100,000 dollars first place and direct classification to the IEM Cologne of July.

For the time being, the organizations that came to Playoffs were NaVi, BIG and Heroic from the Group Awhere the Ukrainians will start from semifinals after winning the top box end to BIG by 2 to 0 (22-20 in Mirage and 16-8 in hell), while BIG and heroic will play from quarter finals; the Germans for losing to NaVi and the heroic thanks to win the bottom box.

From the other sidewalk, the classifieds of the B Group are Cloud9the winner of upper bracket vs. RAGE (2 to 1: 19-17 in hell, 9-16 in Vertigo and 16-12 in Ancient), which relegated the only Brazilian team standing to the quarter finals. In turn, the French Team Vitality left on the way to MiBR, FaZe Clan and OG to access the Playoffs in the losing bracket.

Before revealing the days and hours of the remainder of the IEM Rioit is important to clarify that the day Sunday we will have a special showmatch between Team Brazil vs. Team Rest of the World. On the Brazilian side were confirmed Fallen, TACO, VINI and Insani and there is still one more member to announce squad to speak Portuguese in addition to all the roster of the Rest of the world. As a complement, this friendly will be played at best of 1 map in Counter-Strike 2!

🇧🇷 BRAZIL VS. THE WORLD 🌍 We are putting the best of Brazil against the world in Counter-Strike 2!! More information on the teams in the upcoming days! Who would you like to see? 👀#IEM pic.twitter.com/EGPBjJZzY3— Intel® Extreme Masters (@IEM) April 15, 2023

Without further ado, the schedule for the Playoffs of the Intel Extreme Masters Rio 2023 in Counter Strikewith hours of Buenos Aires, Argentina:

Friday April 21: Quarter finals: BIG vs. Team Vitality – 12:00 p.m. FURY vs. Heroic – 3:30 p.m.

Saturday April 22: Semifinals: Cloud9 vs. BIG/Team Vitality – 12:00 p.m. NaVi vs. FURY/Heroic – 3:30 p.m.

Sunday April 23: Grand Final and Showmatch: Team Brazil vs. Team Rest of the World – 12:00 pm Semis 1 winner vs. Semis 2 Winner – 2:00 p.m.



Each and every one of the meetings that will accompany us during the weekend will be able to watch them live and for free through the official channels of Twitch and YouTube of the competition. For you, Which team will take the Grand finale in CS:GO? and also, What are your expectations regarding seeing in action for the first time counter strike 2?

