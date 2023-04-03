Counter Strike: Imperial beat paiN Gaming to win America’s BLAST Spring Showdown 2023

After a week of intense competition, Imperial shouted champion in the American BLAST of Counter Strike. More info, in this note!

ohImperial brought a new title to Brazilian lands! The team commanded by fall stayed with the BLAST Spring Showdown 2023 of America after defeating his compatriots from PaiN Gaming in the Grand finale by 2 to 0 in Counter Strike. With this result, Imperial harvested a total of $20,000 and the pass to Spring End which will start in June.

For his part, BLAST Spring American Showdown 2023 brought together 8 of the best teams in the region in a kind of lightning tournament that took place from March 29 to April 2. Throughout this period of time, paiN, Imperial, Complexity, Team Liquid, Evil Geniuses, FURIA, MiBR and Nouns Esports participated under a format of direct elimination to the best of 3 maps (either Bo3).

See more WE ARE CLASSIFIED 🏆 we beat @paiNGamingBR by 2×0 and we conquered vaga for Blast Spring Final in Washington Proud of overcoming each one of two my players 🥹 Much obligated to be always together with the crooked, accrediting and helping IMPurrar 💚#GoIMP #DeuGreen… pic.twitter.com/j4ruDs1Nf9— Imperial Sportsbet.io (@imperialesports) April 2, 2023

Before reviewing the Grand finalethe way of pain towards the defining match had to MiBR as the first rival after a laborious victory of 2 to 1 (Anubis: 16-9, Nuke: 18-22 and Vertigo: 16-10). Once in the semifinals, the Brazilians defeated Team Liquid again under the result of 2 to 1 although this time they did it in Nuke (16-14), Anubis (14-16) and Mirage (16-12).

From the other side, Imperial pitted complexity in debut and won the series after having come back from history. The Americans had taken the initiative by staying with hell by 16-12 but this blow was not enough to knock down the spirit of Imperialwho gave their faces in Ascent (10-16) and over pass (16-11) to earn a place towards semifinals.

Now, the second semifinal found Imperial vs. Evil Geniuses. hand in hand fall (fifty kills and +20 in +/-), the set of IMP managed to outrun the Americans 2 to 0: first in Vertigo (10-16) and later in nuke (16-14). this left us to Imperial vs. pain in the Grand finale for the prize of $20,000, 1000 points for the BLAST ranking and the ticket to Spring End.

For now, IMP won the BLAST Spring American Showdown 2023 by imposing 2 to 0 (Hell: 16-14 and Mirages: 16-9). In turn, the figure of the Grand finale was JOTplayer of Imperial who contributed 44 casualties and a ADR (average damage per round) of 90.7. The next appointment in Counter Strike for the Brazilians it will be Spring End, organized by BLASTwhich has already confirmed the presence of Team Vitality, FaZe Clan, G2 esports, Heroic, Astralis, NaVi and Cloud9.

