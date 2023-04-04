Counter-Strike Microtransactions Generate $100 Million in One Month

The Counter-Strike 2 announcement not only increased the attention the game was receiving on Steam, but also contributed significantly to Valve’s revenue stream. According to the website CS:GO Tracker, During the month of March, the company would have obtained a sum of more than 100 million dollars from sales of microtransactions in the game.

The money was raised through the sale of boxes with items, which cost between $1 and $60, and can only be opened with keys that cost $2.50. According to the website, More than 27.7 million boxes were opened last month alone, which represents an increase of 42.5% compared to the figures registered in February of this year.

Last month, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive also broke the record for simultaneous playersbringing together 1,591,457 people, on March 13.

Counter-Strike 2 is what’s next

The good sales performance of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive brings good prospects for the official release of Counter-Strike 2. The new game in the franchise is already being tested by a very limited number of invited participants. and it should be released in a couple of months, three at the most.

According to Valve, the new version should completely replace Global Offensive and will keep all the progress and cosmetic items that have already been unlocked by its players. At the same time, it promises to bring various game improvements and various tweaks. which will make your servers even more responsive and stable.

The high demand for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive boxes is also justified by the high values ​​they can contain. Recently, a rare skin, known as the White Lotus, sold for $160,000, with even larger sums already invested in other in-game cosmetics in the past.