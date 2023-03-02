Counter Strike: Papo MC founded Bestia and will compete with the ex-Isurus and Luken roster

After the announcement of the closure of Isurus in Counter Strike, the rapper Papo MC took the initiative and founded Bestia. All the details here!

The Argentine scene of Counter Strike has a new member: Beast. This brand new organization came from the hand of the well-known rapper Papo MCwho detailed through his streaming How did the possibility of having your own team of CS:GO.

For those who don’t know daddy, alejandro lococco He is a man of many facets: his career originally began in the battles of rapwhere it came to be National Champion of the Red Bull 2016 and fight at the top of the FMS. Then another section of daddy It is his facet as a player of poker professional and now a new stage will come as the owner of a team of e-sports.

For his part, daddy spoke through his streaming of twitch and commented the following regarding the origin of Beast: “Talk to Creek of isurus (CEO of the Shark), when I found out that the roster of CS:GO dissolved, I was presented with the opportunity to put together my dream team ”. In addition, the rapper born in sea ​​of ​​silver confirmed that Beast is already in competition within the Open Qualify of South America for the BLAST Paris 2023.

Now the roster that will conform Beast brought together luchov, Deco, Noktse and meyernwho come from what was the team of Counter Strike of isurus added to the signing of Luken, which will return to the competitive circuit after being inactive for almost a year. In addition, the coach and analyst will be Pine tree and dumbassalso from Shark.

classify to BLAST Paris 2023the first great objective of Beast in CS:GO

Either way, the next commit of Beast in the quality will be the quarter finals versus package at 12pm of this Wednesday 2/15. If the brand new Argentine organization manages to prevail against the team of the player of the brazilian national team, Lucas Paqueta, Beast would classify Closed Qualy In order to be one step closer to the BLAST Paris 2023. although there would still be more phases to go through.

All the results of the Open Qualify of Counter Strike you can find them through Web of CultureGeeksince in addition to Beast we will also have the national presence of Furious Gaming, Boca Jrs and Windingo. What do you think of the initiative? Papo MC? What is your opinion about the current roster of Beast?

