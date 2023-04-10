Counter Strike: RMR Americas ended and we already know the 5 teams that will play the BLAST Paris Major 2023

Last weekend Monterrey, Mexico, was the headquarters of the Counter Strike RMR Americas and left us several facts. More info, here!

ohRMR Americas met their five ranked organizations!. As the name implies, Regional Major Road is the previous tournament to designate the participants of, in this case, the BLAST Paris Major 2023. This is the ultimate quality competition major that will be played in CS:GO before the arrival of CS2.

For now, the format of the RMR Americas had to 16 organizations of our continent measuring themselves under the style of swiss systemthat is, the best of 5. In this edition, FURIA, Imperial, yur, Team Solid, 00 Nation, LOS + oNe, Evil Geniuses, MiBR, Nouns, Paquetá, Complexity, paiN, Fluxo, Flamengo and Bestia they said present in Monterrey Mexico.

Now, the teams that got a ticket to the capital of France are PaiN Gamingwho closed their participation undefeated by 3 to 0. The roster left behind package and complexity in nuke (16-2 and 10-16respectively) and then completed his work before flux by 2 to 0 (16-1 in Mirage and 16-8 in nuke).

At the same time, BLAST Paris Major will receive RAGEwhich also achieved a record of 3V-0D (vs. LOS one, EG and Liquid), with the difference that it beat pain in the playoff game for 2 to 1 with comeback included: 11-16 in over pass, 16-8 in Vertigo and 16-14 in Mirage. Thanks to this, RAGE agreed as legend status and will start his way in the major from the main draw; pain will do as challenger.

To continue our review, we have to talk about Team Liquid, Complexity and Flux. These 3 organizations got the remaining places to travel to Paris from the Contender Statusthat is, they must dispute a play-in previous. For their part, each of the squads finished the RMR Americas with 3 wins and 1 loss; complexity beat MiBR (2-0), Fluxo to Package (2-0) and Liquid did the same before Nouns (2-1)the whole frame of the round 4 and defining.

As additional information, the only Argentine team in competition, BEASTclosed his way through the RMR with a win vs. Nouns in over pass. However, the roster fell in front of flux in Mirage and MiBR in a tight series by 1-2 (12-16 in Anubis, 16-13 in over pass and 10-16 in hell).

Finally, BLAST Paris Major 2023 will start the May 8 where a prize pool of $1,250,000 dollars. The confirmed teams at the moment are NaVi, FURIA, Fnatic, Into The Breach and Bad News Eagles from the section of Legends (in the absence of 3 more teams), paiN, GamerLegion, Apeks and OG as challengers (4 slots available).

The list ends with MOUZ, Liquid, Greyhound, Complexity, The MongolZ and Fluxo in quality contenderswaiting for 2 teams from the RMR Europe. I followed all the information about the Counter Strike and esports through the Web of geek culture.

Share it with whoever you want