Counter Strike: The FiReLEAGUE Academy begins with 9z and 7 more teams in competition – Format and how to watch it

FiReLEAGUE bets on the Counter Strike training with an exclusive tournament for the academies. The details of the competition, here!

A key feature in the growth of any sport, whether physical or electronic, is the work done on the development academies. In order to foster the competition of the players of tomorrow in Counter Strike, FiReLEAGUE Academy will start this monday march 3 with 8 teams guests from South America.

For its part, the established format will have a Group stage initial scheduled to double elimination where the 2 first teams on each side will access the Playoffsthe final stage of FiReLEAGUE Academy. In supplement form, the Group A will have the training of Doxa, FURY, paiN and Sharks While in the B Group we will have to 9z, Mad Kings, Meta and MiBR.

In turn, the organization confirmed that the initial crosses they will play better than a map (Bo1). On the contrary, the elimination and qualifying matches will adopt the style of best of 3 maps (Bo3).

For now, these are the inaugural meetings of the FiReLEAGUE Academy of Counter Strike for today, with schedules adapted for Buenos Aires, Argentina:

Group A: Fury Ac. vs. Doxa Ac. – 06:00 p.m. paiN Ac. vs. Sharks Youngsters – 7:10 p.m.



B Group: MiBR Ac. vs. Mad Kings Ac. – 8:20 p.m. 9z Ac. vs. Goal Ac. – 9:30 p.m.



Also, the current instance will distribute $5,000 between the 8 organizations and the dispute is expected to end by the day March 12. Now the main idea of FiReLEAGUE Academy is to get to 2 classified towards what will be Final LAN that we will receive after half of March with $15,000 in Game. I lived the matches live through the channel twitch of FiReLEAGUE. At your discretion: Which academies will get a ticket to the definition face-to-face of the popular tactical shooter in the Gaming Center?

