Court orders IMSS to give equal widow pension

Mexico City.– The Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) decided that the IMSS must distribute the widow pension proportionately when it is claimed by multiple spouses.

By four votes to one, the Court’s second chamber declared unconstitutional Article 130 of the Social Security Law, which establishes that if an insured person or disability pensioner who had multiple mistresses died, any of them Will also not have the right to receive pension.

“Article 130 of the Social Security Law grants the right to social security to family models in which only one person is present as a cohabitant, ignoring the existence of family models with different nuclei, in which there are more than one cohabitant. As a result , the latter do not have the right to social security,” the judgment said.

“Such ignorance is not only a violation of the right to a widow’s pension, but also of the right to protection for all types of families, since it unjustifiably excludes them,” said the judgment, only the second to include individual The entry of new minister Lenia Batrese is formally presented.

The Court protected María González Prospero, who lived for more than 50 years with a man with whom she had three children. Although this relationship was judicially recognized in 2021, when Gonzalez requested a widow’s pension, the IMSS informed her that it was already being collected by another woman who proved that she was married to the deceased. He had a child.

The ruling clarifies that it is not the function of the IMSS to clarify whether a person has the right to be recognized as a concubine, as this is in line with family judges, but rather it has to pay those who have proved this character. Have done.

He also rejected with the vote against Minister Alberto Pérez Dayan that there could be double or triple payments, since the pensions, if applicable, would be distributed proportionally among the interested parties.

Just last October, the Court declared Article 132 of the IMSS law unconstitutional, which requires a minimum of six months of marriage for a widow’s pension to be paid, unless a child has been born.

A month later, the Court also ruled against the amount of the IMSS pension for fathers or mothers of deceased workers, who have the right to receive it when they do not leave partners or children, since only 20 percent of the pension is . Authorized is authorized. The coverage is tailored to the insured, unlike the 90 percent provided for widows or widowers.