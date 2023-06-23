Courtois and his Michel don’t let the Red Devils’ fuss get to their heart, a party for KDB too

Thibaut Courtois and his Michel would do better to forget about the Red Devils fiasco for a while. The most important moment of his life is going to come later this week. Courtois isn’t the only Red Devil having a party.

Prior to the kick-off of Belgium-Austria, Thibaut Courtois was honored for his 100th cap, with Michel playing a key role. It was far less pessimistic after the match and the bombshell went off. All of football-loving Belgium wonders how this saga will end, but that will have to be seen later.

This weekend Thibaut and Michelle have something else to do: get married. On his Instagram page, the goalkeeper hinted in a photo with his fiancee that they had already boarded the plane to the undisclosed destination. “Here we go,” writes Thibaut, leaving for the weekend of their wedding.

Football Company for KDB

By the way, this time there is no tape on his knee. Even more football players are on vacation this time. Kevin De Bruyne is not quite over celebrating after winning the Champions League with City. De Bruyne celebrating with his wife Michelle Lacroix in the south of France. Teammates Eke and Gundogan and ‘competitor’ Van Dijk are also present.