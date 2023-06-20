Courtva demands respect but reaps resentment and misunderstanding from the Devils

Thibaut Courtois’ career with the Red Devils is in jeopardy after a risky sidekick that sparked outrage among teammates, coaches and fans.

The wind was heavy at the Red Devils’ training center in Tubize, where the 1-1 draw against Austria was played late on Saturday. After the match, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was booed by some teammates. He told national coach Domenico Tedesco that he felt a “lack of respect”. Not him, but Romelu Lukaku wore the captain’s armband at a sold-out King Bowdoin Stadium. Courtois announced he did not want to travel to Estonia, where the last match of the season will be played on Tuesday.

At the players’ hotel, Tedesco and technical director Frank Vercooten tried to speak to Courtois until 4 am. The players had Sunday off, but when Courtois did not return to the hotel on Sunday evening, the coach, the union and the players felt that the Red Devils had been at their worst since the clash between national coach Georges Leekens and Enzo Scifo during the 1998 World Cup. Facing the biggest struggle. ,

This is because of the captain’s armband which was awarded to the ‘three captains’ following Eden Hazard’s departure: Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois. Since only one of them could carry the belt, Domenico Tedesco nominated Kevin De Bruyne. Lukaku and Courtois moved into the role of ‘vice captains’.

De Bruyne’s injury raised the question of who would wear the band during two qualifying assignments in June. The match against Austria would be a great match for the home crowd, with the away match in Estonia felt like a must. Many players are looking forward to the holidays after a long season.

Tedesco summoned Courtois and Lukaku on Friday evening and made what he considered a reasonable proposition: the two vice-captains would each lead one game. Lukaku got his first game against Austria. Tedesco wanted to encourage his striker after the Champions League final loss. According to Tedesco, Courtois would have agreed to that offer.

That changed radically after a sultry Saturday night. The Real Madrid goalkeeper believes that he does not get the necessary respect from the football association on the basis of his qualification and his title. It is an attitude that Tedesco does not understand, but goes back to the period before his arrival. By challenging Tedesco and the leadership of the Football Association, Courtois is jeopardizing his future with the national team.

damage control

Courtois relied on the buzz of being indoors at the hotel on Saturday night. When it seemed that Tedesco was ready to make public the ‘real reason’ for his defeat, the goalkeeper’s entourage tried to do damage control. Real’s doctor is called the federal doctor of Belgium. He noted a problem with Courtois’ knee, medical imaging was exchanged. For example, the goalkeeper and his club Real Madrid were able to communicate on Monday that he missed the trip to Estonia for medical reasons.

But that was without counting Tedesco. At a press conference in the Estonian capital Tallinn, he criticized Courtois and said he was “shocked and appalled” by his goalkeeper’s demarche. “In the conversations I had with Thibaut, it was never discussed,” he said of Courtois’ alleged knee injury. “Believe me, it would be very easy for me to say he is injured. But the subject was the captaincy issue. I will not lie to the reporters, fans, staff and players. He actually had an infection and was treated for it. But before and after Austria also he got the green signal to play. He asked if I would tell the outside world that he was injured, but I immediately refused.

Courtois denies

Courtois was ‘surprised’ by his coach’s ‘one-sided statements’ on Monday evening. He fiercely pulled up Tedesco for making the private conversation public. Courtois refuses to claim the captain’s armband. “I have only asked him to clarify this important matter so that problems can be avoided in the future.”

Tedesco thought Courtois himself should explain why he let his team down and behaved anything like a (vice) captain. The Football Association on Monday did not explain itself about the incident and announced that the national coach spoke on behalf of the entire federation.

The conflict raises questions about Courtois’ future as a Red Devil. Record International Jan Vertonghen declared in Tallinn on Monday evening that Courtois’ action “disrupted the grouping process.” Tedesco said that “it is too early to talk about the future.” With Courtois out, Simon Mignolet ruled out and Koen Castilles injured, Belgium will play Strasbourg goalkeeper Mats Seles in goal in Tallinn on Tuesday evening.