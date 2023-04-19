Coven of Chaos”, new Marvel series

Actress told details about the character she will play in the series derived from “WandaVision”

Patti LuPone broke the strict confidentiality policy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to reveal some secrets about the plot of “Agatha: Coven of Chaos”new series of the franchise starring Kathryn Hahn (“Glass Onion”), derived from “WandaVision”.

“It’s a witch group and I play Lilia Calderu, who is apparently in the Marvel world. I looked her up. She’s hot, she’s really hot, she has a great body and hair.”said the actress in an interview with the program “The View” (via Entertainment Weekly).

The actress also said that she was surprised to discover that there were witches in the franchise and, in addition to revealing her character, she delivered that she is part of a group of witches along with “Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza and someone familiar, if you know ‘Heartstopper’ , which is Joe Locke,” he declared.

According to the actress’ own description, Lilia Calderu It is “a Sicilian witch of years, whose power is divination and the test is the tarot”. In the comics, she is the guardian of the Book of Cagliostro, presented in “Doctor Strange” (2016), when Kaecilius (Mads Mikkelsen) studied him to get in touch with Dormammu.

What do we know about “Agatha: Coven of Chaos”?

In addition to Kathryh Hahn , Isabelle Fuhrman (“The orphan”), joe locke (“Heartstopper”), aubrey plaza (“The White Lotus”) and Patti LuPone (“The School for Good and Evil”) are in the cast of the series.

Another series derived from “WandaVision”

After “Agatha: Coven of Chaos”, which premieres next year on Disney+, it’s time to Visionlived by Paul Bettanyto star in his own production, entitled “Vision Quest”.

According to information from deadlinethe story will show what happened to Vision, who at the end of “WandaVision” came back to life in a new form created by SWORD and with the help of the powers of his beloved, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen).

The character may even return in the new series, confirming that Wanda really didn’t die at the end of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”, released in May last year.

