Crack 2023 Awards: We tell you all the winners of the awards for the best of esports in Latam

The Cultura Geek team was at the Crack 2023 award ceremony at Usina del Arte and we will tell you about all the winners of the gala. In this note!

This March 30th we were able to enjoy the second edition of the awards The Cracks in the Art Plant in Buenos Aires and the winners, of course, have already been announced. The award recognized the talent of players, creators, events and organizations in the esports industry in Latin Americaorganized by fireleague and Local Strike.

Approximately 60 guests Specialists were summoned to choose candidates in all categories, which initially had a pre-selection with twelve applicants, of which six were voted. Among these six nominees, every winner we could meet at the event came out. In addition to the winners of the 30 main shortlists of the Crack Awards, The event also delivered 9 Cracks to figures who were not nominated, but who were voted on by the panel of specialists. One of the prizes was lifetime achievement award, which was awarded by last year’s winner, Facundo “Kala” Calabróto Gonzalo Garcia, CEO of Furious Gaming.

There were also other special prizes, one of them was the Bonus Crack of the Year that the streamer took it coscu and gave it to him davoo xeneize, one of the best-known streamers of recent months. One of the esports associations that took the most categories in which he was nominated was Leviathan. The Levianeta team took a total of 8 statuettesincluding Esports Organization Owner, Esport Organization of the Year and Esport Squad of the Year. The most anticipated prize of the evening, that of the Crack of the Year, he was taken by the squad Counter-Strike: Global Offensive by 9z Team. The person in charge of receiving it was frankkasterowner of 9zwho recalled his reaction when he found out that his team managed to qualify in the major of esports.

We leave you the complete list of categories, nominees and their respective winners:

fifa player

Nicolas99fc – Nicolas Villalba (Guild Esports)- WINNER

Agustín Wilkins (KRÜ Esports)

Matías Bonanno (Team Heretics)

Yago Fawaz (Case Esports)

SebaLuoni – Sebastián Luoni (EsportsLUD)

ValenMzz – Valentin Mazzalupo (KRÜ Esports)

Fighting Game Player

Chocolatefg (Mortal Kombat)- WINNER

FgcNicolas (TopSieteGames – Mortal Kombat)

MenaRD (Bandits Gaming – Street Fighter)

MkLeo (T1 – Ultimate Smash)

Scorpionprocs (TopSieteGames – Mortal Kombat)

Sparg0 (FaZe Clan – Smash Ultimate)

Best Battle Royale Player

K1NG (FaZe Clan – Fortnite)- WINNER

Ayala (Team Cheese – PUBG)

Dukez (Dignitas – Fortnite)

Foal (Team Cheese – PUBG)

Snacky (TSM – Fortnite)

SzylzEN (PUBG)

mobile player

BAD (Furious Gaming – Free Fire)- WINNER

Ayala (Team Cheese – PUBG Mobile)

Ebudy (EBRO – Wild Rift)

FAQ (Naguará – Free Fire)

Kloss (Leviathan – Free Fire)

Tikz (Wild Rift)

Best Rainbow Six Player

Lulii (W7M)- WINNER

deniKe (Malvinas Gaming)

Little Chest (Furious Gaming)

Skillz (Pampas)

Soco (Pampas)

Tucú (Pampas)

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Player

Luken (9z Team)- WINNER

Dav1d (9z Team)

dgt (9z Team)

khiza (MIBR)

Max (9z Team)

Try (00 Nation)

Best League of Legends Player

Josedeodo (Estral)- WINNER

Ackerman (INFINITY)

Buggax (Leviathan)

Gavotto (Isurus)

Grell (Isurus)

Seiya (Isurus)

VALORANT player

Saadhak (LOUD)- WINNER

bstrdd (Team Liquid)

Keznit (KRU Esports)

kiNgg (Leviathan)

Shyy (Leviathan)

Tacolilla (Leviathan)

Broadcast Of The Year

South Final – VALORANT Champions Tour 2022 (Riot Games, VALORANT)- WINNER

CONMEBOL eLibertadores 2022 (EA | Conmebol, EA Sports Fifa)

Flow FiReLEAGUE Camp Nou (FiReSPORTS, Counter Strike: Global Offensive)

Grand Final – Master Flow League (LVP, League Of Legends)

Final LLA Clausura (Riot Games, League Of Legends)

VALORANT Game Changers 2022 (Riot Games, VALORANT)

Specialized Communicator

Dalcru (Infobae Latin Power)- WINNER

Federico Diaz (infocsarg)

Juan Ignacio Boscato

Kevo Esports (DIRECTV Sports)

Lau Agnolin

Lucas Benaim (Olé)

Specialized Medium

infocscarg- WINNER

CodeEsports

geek culture

Infobae Latin Power

olé

Esports Press

caster of the year

Nosfeh (VALORANT)- WINNER

Abogadithais (VALORANT / Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Eph (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

KEVHO (VALORANT)

Lady Mufa (League Of Legends)

Nachitus (League Of Legends)

Analyst Of The Year

Suga (VALORANT)- WINNER

Blue (VALORANT)

BoAx (VALORANT)

Nerakk (League Of Legends)

Rew4z (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

RkT (VALORANT)

Host Of The Year

Gatotowsky – WINNER

Ari Hergott

Dryad

Kronopia

Magui Sunshine

Zombyra

Recurring Audiovisual Production

Full Buy (Peek Latam)-WINNER

DIRECTV Sports Gaming (DIRECTV)

To Rise (Leviathan)

Breaking The Scene (Esports Press)

Look Mom, No Hands – Summary LLA (Riot Games)

Stream Champagne (TLFesports)

Audiovisual Production Of The Year

Sueño Violeta (9z Team)- WINNER

We celebrate (AGS)

10 Years Of This Passion (Furious Gaming)

Unyielding (Isurus)

Aorus Or Never (KRÜ Esports)

2 Years Leviathan (Leviathan)

Esport Shirt Of The Year

Furious Gaming (10th Anniversary)- WINNER

9z team

INFINITY

KRÜ Esports

Leviathan

Isurus (Origins)

Brand Manager

Agustin Vazquez (Aorus)- WINNER

Nerina Baldassarre (Burger King)

Emanuel Nieto (Flow Gaming)

Wanda Weigert (Globant)

Guillermo Amador (HyperX)

Lucas Landa (Logitech)

Best Esport Organization Content Creator

forg1 (WINDINGO)- WINNER

Boffe (Leviathan)

Frankkaster (9z Team)

Kalipso (All Knights)

Momo (KRU Esports)

UNICORN (KRÜ Esports)

CM Esport Of The Year

caNdy (Leviathan)- WINNER

Adonys (Estral Esports)

Goshi (Team Cheese)

Rossen (Isurus)

SPLINTER (9z Team)

Tom Russo (KRU Esports)

Coach Of The Year

Onur (VALORANT)- WINNER

Nch (Furious Gaming – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

NewCosmo (Leviathan)

Pine (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Ukkyr (League Of Legends)

Zakk (9z Team – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Sports Director Of The Year

C22azy (Leviathan)- WINNER

Blasquito (Isurus)

INJU (9z Team)

Monrrow (INFINITY)

Nahu (Furious Gaming)

Nyogen (KRU Esports)

Owner of Esports Organization

Fer10 (Leviathan)- WINNER

Frankkaster (9z Team)

Gonzo (Furious Gaming)

Kala (Isurus)

Kun Agüero (KRÜ Esports)

Monrrow (INFINITY)

Esport Squad Of The Year

Leviathan (VALORANT)- WINNER

9z Team (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)

Thunder Awaken (Dota 2)

Isurus (League Of Legends)

KRU Blaze (VALORANT)

KRÜ Esports (VALORANT)

Esport Organization of the Year

Leviathan- WINNER

9z team

Furious Gaming

INFINITY

isurus

KRÜ Esports

Outstanding Play of the Year

Leviathan vs XSET | K1ng in Haven (VALORANT)- WINNER

9z Team vs Evil Geniuses | Max Play (Counter Strike: Global Offensive)

9z vs Imperial | Round 19-19 Major Qualification (Counter Strike: Global Offensive)

Thunder Awaken vs. Team Liquid | Sacred Black Hole – The International 11 (Dota 2)

Estral vs. Isurus | Isurus Nexus Defense (League Of Legends)

Estral vs Team Aze | Final LLA Gamergy Argentina (League Of Legends)

In-person Event of the Year

AGS (LocalStrike and Integrated)- WINNER

Gamergy Argentina (GG Tech)

Gamergy Mexico (GG Tech)

Master Flow League Grand Final (LVP, League Of Legends)

Final VCT Latam (Riot Games, VALORANT)

Play-Ins Worlds 2022 (Riot Games, League Of Legends)

League Of The Year

VCT 2022 (Riot Games, VALORANT)- WINNER

Flow FiReLEAGUE (FiReSPORTS, Counter Strike: Global Offensive)

The Pro League (Global Squad, Counter Strike: Global Offensive)

Master Flow League (LVP, League Of Legends)

Game Changers (Riot Games, VALORANT)

LLA (Riot Games, League Of Legends)

Publisher

Riot Games- WINNER

EA Sports

Epic Games

garena

Ubisoft

Valve

Comprehensive Organization Of The Year

FiReSPORTS- WINNER

Gamers Club

Geek Lounge

GGTech

LocalStrike

LVP

Sponsor of the Year

HyperX

International Personality

Ibai Plains

Photo of the Year

9Z Team, Major Qualification

Publication of the Year

ad xand

Best Illustrator

Lucas Gabutt (Furious Gaming)

Lifetime Achievement Award

Gonzalo Garcia

Newcomer of the Year Award

Shyy (Leviathan)

Crack of the Year

9z Team – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Bonus Crack of the Year

coscu

Share it with whoever you want