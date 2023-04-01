Crack 2023 Awards: We tell you all the winners of the awards for the best of esports in Latam

The Cultura Geek team was at the Crack 2023 award ceremony at Usina del Arte and we will tell you about all the winners of the gala. In this note!
This March 30th we were able to enjoy the second edition of the awards The Cracks in the Art Plant in Buenos Aires and the winners, of course, have already been announced. The award recognized the talent of players, creators, events and organizations in the esports industry in Latin Americaorganized by fireleague and Local Strike.
Approximately 60 guests Specialists were summoned to choose candidates in all categories, which initially had a pre-selection with twelve applicants, of which six were voted. Among these six nominees, every winner we could meet at the event came out. In addition to the winners of the 30 main shortlists of the Crack Awards, The event also delivered 9 Cracks to figures who were not nominated, but who were voted on by the panel of specialists. One of the prizes was lifetime achievement award, which was awarded by last year’s winner, Facundo “Kala” Calabróto Gonzalo Garcia, CEO of Furious Gaming.
There were also other special prizes, one of them was the Bonus Crack of the Year that the streamer took it coscu and gave it to him davoo xeneize, one of the best-known streamers of recent months. One of the esports associations that took the most categories in which he was nominated was Leviathan. The Levianeta team took a total of 8 statuettesincluding Esports Organization Owner, Esport Organization of the Year and Esport Squad of the Year. The most anticipated prize of the evening, that of the Crack of the Year, he was taken by the squad Counter-Strike: Global Offensive by 9z Team. The person in charge of receiving it was frankkasterowner of 9zwho recalled his reaction when he found out that his team managed to qualify in the major of esports.
We leave you the complete list of categories, nominees and their respective winners:
fifa player
- Nicolas99fc – Nicolas Villalba (Guild Esports)- WINNER
- Agustín Wilkins (KRÜ Esports)
- Matías Bonanno (Team Heretics)
- Yago Fawaz (Case Esports)
- SebaLuoni – Sebastián Luoni (EsportsLUD)
- ValenMzz – Valentin Mazzalupo (KRÜ Esports)
Fighting Game Player
- Chocolatefg (Mortal Kombat)- WINNER
- FgcNicolas (TopSieteGames – Mortal Kombat)
- MenaRD (Bandits Gaming – Street Fighter)
- MkLeo (T1 – Ultimate Smash)
- Scorpionprocs (TopSieteGames – Mortal Kombat)
- Sparg0 (FaZe Clan – Smash Ultimate)
Best Battle Royale Player
- K1NG (FaZe Clan – Fortnite)- WINNER
- Ayala (Team Cheese – PUBG)
- Dukez (Dignitas – Fortnite)
- Foal (Team Cheese – PUBG)
- Snacky (TSM – Fortnite)
- SzylzEN (PUBG)
mobile player
- BAD (Furious Gaming – Free Fire)- WINNER
- Ayala (Team Cheese – PUBG Mobile)
- Ebudy (EBRO – Wild Rift)
- FAQ (Naguará – Free Fire)
- Kloss (Leviathan – Free Fire)
- Tikz (Wild Rift)
Best Rainbow Six Player
- Lulii (W7M)- WINNER
- deniKe (Malvinas Gaming)
- Little Chest (Furious Gaming)
- Skillz (Pampas)
- Soco (Pampas)
- Tucú (Pampas)
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Player
- Luken (9z Team)- WINNER
- Dav1d (9z Team)
- dgt (9z Team)
- khiza (MIBR)
- Max (9z Team)
- Try (00 Nation)
Best League of Legends Player
- Josedeodo (Estral)- WINNER
- Ackerman (INFINITY)
- Buggax (Leviathan)
- Gavotto (Isurus)
- Grell (Isurus)
- Seiya (Isurus)
VALORANT player
- Saadhak (LOUD)- WINNER
- bstrdd (Team Liquid)
- Keznit (KRU Esports)
- kiNgg (Leviathan)
- Shyy (Leviathan)
- Tacolilla (Leviathan)
Broadcast Of The Year
- South Final – VALORANT Champions Tour 2022 (Riot Games, VALORANT)- WINNER
- CONMEBOL eLibertadores 2022 (EA | Conmebol, EA Sports Fifa)
- Flow FiReLEAGUE Camp Nou (FiReSPORTS, Counter Strike: Global Offensive)
- Grand Final – Master Flow League (LVP, League Of Legends)
- Final LLA Clausura (Riot Games, League Of Legends)
- VALORANT Game Changers 2022 (Riot Games, VALORANT)
Specialized Communicator
- Dalcru (Infobae Latin Power)- WINNER
- Federico Diaz (infocsarg)
- Juan Ignacio Boscato
- Kevo Esports (DIRECTV Sports)
- Lau Agnolin
- Lucas Benaim (Olé)
Specialized Medium
- infocscarg- WINNER
- CodeEsports
- geek culture
- Infobae Latin Power
- olé
- Esports Press
caster of the year
- Nosfeh (VALORANT)- WINNER
- Abogadithais (VALORANT / Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Eph (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- KEVHO (VALORANT)
- Lady Mufa (League Of Legends)
- Nachitus (League Of Legends)
Analyst Of The Year
- Suga (VALORANT)- WINNER
- Blue (VALORANT)
- BoAx (VALORANT)
- Nerakk (League Of Legends)
- Rew4z (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- RkT (VALORANT)
Host Of The Year
- Gatotowsky – WINNER
- Ari Hergott
- Dryad
- Kronopia
- Magui Sunshine
- Zombyra
Recurring Audiovisual Production
- Full Buy (Peek Latam)-WINNER
- DIRECTV Sports Gaming (DIRECTV)
- To Rise (Leviathan)
- Breaking The Scene (Esports Press)
- Look Mom, No Hands – Summary LLA (Riot Games)
- Stream Champagne (TLFesports)
Audiovisual Production Of The Year
- Sueño Violeta (9z Team)- WINNER
- We celebrate (AGS)
- 10 Years Of This Passion (Furious Gaming)
- Unyielding (Isurus)
- Aorus Or Never (KRÜ Esports)
- 2 Years Leviathan (Leviathan)
Esport Shirt Of The Year
- Furious Gaming (10th Anniversary)- WINNER
- 9z team
- INFINITY
- KRÜ Esports
- Leviathan
- Isurus (Origins)
Brand Manager
- Agustin Vazquez (Aorus)- WINNER
- Nerina Baldassarre (Burger King)
- Emanuel Nieto (Flow Gaming)
- Wanda Weigert (Globant)
- Guillermo Amador (HyperX)
- Lucas Landa (Logitech)
Best Esport Organization Content Creator
- forg1 (WINDINGO)- WINNER
- Boffe (Leviathan)
- Frankkaster (9z Team)
- Kalipso (All Knights)
- Momo (KRU Esports)
- UNICORN (KRÜ Esports)
CM Esport Of The Year
- caNdy (Leviathan)- WINNER
- Adonys (Estral Esports)
- Goshi (Team Cheese)
- Rossen (Isurus)
- SPLINTER (9z Team)
- Tom Russo (KRU Esports)
Coach Of The Year
- Onur (VALORANT)- WINNER
- Nch (Furious Gaming – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- NewCosmo (Leviathan)
- Pine (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Ukkyr (League Of Legends)
- Zakk (9z Team – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Sports Director Of The Year
- C22azy (Leviathan)- WINNER
- Blasquito (Isurus)
- INJU (9z Team)
- Monrrow (INFINITY)
- Nahu (Furious Gaming)
- Nyogen (KRU Esports)
Owner of Esports Organization
- Fer10 (Leviathan)- WINNER
- Frankkaster (9z Team)
- Gonzo (Furious Gaming)
- Kala (Isurus)
- Kun Agüero (KRÜ Esports)
- Monrrow (INFINITY)
Esport Squad Of The Year
- Leviathan (VALORANT)- WINNER
- 9z Team (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Thunder Awaken (Dota 2)
- Isurus (League Of Legends)
- KRU Blaze (VALORANT)
- KRÜ Esports (VALORANT)
Esport Organization of the Year
- Leviathan- WINNER
- 9z team
- Furious Gaming
- INFINITY
- isurus
- KRÜ Esports
Outstanding Play of the Year
- Leviathan vs XSET | K1ng in Haven (VALORANT)- WINNER
- 9z Team vs Evil Geniuses | Max Play (Counter Strike: Global Offensive)
- 9z vs Imperial | Round 19-19 Major Qualification (Counter Strike: Global Offensive)
- Thunder Awaken vs. Team Liquid | Sacred Black Hole – The International 11 (Dota 2)
- Estral vs. Isurus | Isurus Nexus Defense (League Of Legends)
- Estral vs Team Aze | Final LLA Gamergy Argentina (League Of Legends)
In-person Event of the Year
- AGS (LocalStrike and Integrated)- WINNER
- Gamergy Argentina (GG Tech)
- Gamergy Mexico (GG Tech)
- Master Flow League Grand Final (LVP, League Of Legends)
- Final VCT Latam (Riot Games, VALORANT)
- Play-Ins Worlds 2022 (Riot Games, League Of Legends)
League Of The Year
- VCT 2022 (Riot Games, VALORANT)- WINNER
- Flow FiReLEAGUE (FiReSPORTS, Counter Strike: Global Offensive)
- The Pro League (Global Squad, Counter Strike: Global Offensive)
- Master Flow League (LVP, League Of Legends)
- Game Changers (Riot Games, VALORANT)
- LLA (Riot Games, League Of Legends)
Publisher
- Riot Games- WINNER
- EA Sports
- Epic Games
- garena
- Ubisoft
- Valve
Comprehensive Organization Of The Year
- FiReSPORTS- WINNER
- Gamers Club
- Geek Lounge
- GGTech
- LocalStrike
- LVP
Sponsor of the Year
HyperX
International Personality
Ibai Plains
Photo of the Year
9Z Team, Major Qualification
Publication of the Year
ad xand
Best Illustrator
Lucas Gabutt (Furious Gaming)
Lifetime Achievement Award
Gonzalo Garcia
Newcomer of the Year Award
Shyy (Leviathan)
Crack of the Year
9z Team – Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Bonus Crack of the Year
coscu