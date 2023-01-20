Crackling Voltage in Pokémon GO: event dates and times, wild Pokémon, Raids…

Pokémon GO receives in January of 2023 the event Crackling Voltagewhich brings with it many Pokemon electrical, including Helioptile Y tapu koko Shiny/Variocolor.. In this pokemon go guide we give you all the details of the event, including dates, Schedule Y How to take part.

Crackling Voltage event in Pokémon GO: dates, times and how to participate

Pokémon GO’s Crackling Voltage event starts on Friday 01/27/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) and ends on Sunday 02/05/2023 at 11:59 p.m. (local time). It is a free event for all players.

Wild Pokémon available during the Pokémon GO Voltage Crackling event

These are the wild pokemon that are available during the Crackling Voltage event in Pokémon GO:

Ekans (possibly Shiny/Variocolor)

Magnemite (there is a chance that it is Shiny/Variocolor)

Grimer (possibly Shiny/Variocolor)

Electrike (there are chances that it is Shiny/Variocolor)

Stunky

Blitzle (there is a chance that it will be Shiny/Variocolor)

Ferroseed (there is a chance that it will be Shiny/Variocolor)

Helioptile (there is a chance that it will be Shiny/Variocolor)

Grubbin

Beldum (there is a chance that it is Shiny/Variocolor)

Dedenne (there are chances that it is Shiny/Variocolor)

Pokémon available in Raid Battles during Pokémon GO’s Crackling Voltage event

These are the Raid Pokémon that are available during the Crackling Voltage event in Pokémon GO:

1 Star Raids : Alolan Grimer (Chance Shiny/Shiny), Shinx (Chance Shiny/Shiny), Bronzor (Chance Shiny/Shiny), Klink (Chance Shiny/Shiny) and Helioptile (there is a chance that it will be Shiny/Variocolor).

: Alolan Grimer (Chance Shiny/Shiny), Shinx (Chance Shiny/Shiny), Bronzor (Chance Shiny/Shiny), Klink (Chance Shiny/Shiny) and Helioptile (there is a chance that it will be Shiny/Variocolor). 3 Star Raids : Venomoth, Galar Weezing (possibly Shiny/Variocolor), Jolteon and Mawile (possibly Shiny/Variocolor).

: Venomoth, Galar Weezing (possibly Shiny/Variocolor), Jolteon and Mawile (possibly Shiny/Variocolor). 4 Star Raids/Mega Raids : Mega Gengar (possibly Shiny/Shiny) and Mega Aerodactyl (possibly Shiny/Shiny).

: Mega Gengar (possibly Shiny/Shiny) and Mega Aerodactyl (possibly Shiny/Shiny). 5 Star Raids: Tapu Koko (possibly Shiny/Shiny) and Registeel (possibly Shiny/Shiny).

Pokémon available by hatching Eggs during the Pokémon GO Voltage Crackling event

These are the Egg Pokemon What we can get if we hatch them during the Pokémon GO Crackling Voltage event:

7 km eggs: Alolan Sandshrew (chance to be Shiny/Variocolor), Skarmory (chance to be Shiny/Variocolor), Blitzle (chance to be Shiny/Variocolor), Stunfisk, Galarian Stunfisk (chance to be Shiny/Variocolor), Helioptile (possibly Shiny/Variocolor), and Dedenne (possibly Shiny/Variocolor).

Pokémon with Field Research Tasks during Crackling Voltage in Pokémon GO

During the Crackling Voltage event, we can run into the following Pokémon by completing Field Research Tasks:

Voltorb (possibly Shiny/Variocolor).

Hisui’s Voltorb.

Plusle (there are chances that it is Shiny/Variocolor).

Minun (there are chances that it is Shiny/Variocolor).

emolga.

Helioptile (there is a chance that it will be Shiny/Variocolor).

