Crackling Voltage in Pokémon GO now available: wild Pokémon, Raids…

Pokémon GO receives in January of 2023 the event Crackling Voltagewhich brings with it many Pokemon electrical, including Helioptile and tapu koko Shiny/Variocolor.. In this pokemon go guide we give you all the details of the event, including dates, schedules and How to take part.
Crackling Voltage event in Pokémon GO: dates, times and how to participate
Pokémon GO’s Crackling Voltage event starts on Friday 01/27/2023 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) and ends on Sunday 02/05/2023 at 11:59 p.m. (local time). It is a free event for all players.
Wild Pokémon available during the Pokémon GO Voltage Crackling event
These are the wild pokemon that are available during the Crackling Voltage event in Pokémon GO:
Pokémon available in Raid Battles during Pokémon GO’s Crackling Voltage event
These are the Raid Pokémon that are available during the Crackling Voltage event in Pokémon GO:
Pokémon available by hatching Eggs during the Pokémon GO Voltage Crackling event
These are the Egg Pokemon What we can get if we hatch them during the Pokémon GO Crackling Voltage event:
Pokémon with Field Research Tasks during Crackling Voltage in Pokémon GO
During the Crackling Voltage event, we can run into the following Pokémon by completing Field Research Tasks:
All Field Research Tasks from the Pokémon GO Crackling Voltage event
Task
Reward
Catch 5 Pokemon
Meeting with Minun (can be Shiny/Variocolor) or encounter with Plusle (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
walk 3 km
Meeting with Emolga
Power up a Pokémon 3 times
Encounter with Voltorb (can be Shiny/Variocolor) or meeting with Hisui’s Voltorb
Power up a Pokémon 5 times
Encounter with Helioptile (can be Shiny/Variocolor)
