Crackling Voltage in Pokémon Go: raids, field investigations and more

The event crackling voltage has come to Pokémon Go!

During the event it will be easier for the shiny or shiny forms of Helioptile and Tapu Koko to debut, but it will not be easy to get them

Halfway through the event there will be a new Takeover of Team Go Rocket with the arrival of more Dark Pokémon.

On this page you will find:

Field Research of the Crackling Voltage event in Pokémon Go

You’ll be able to get exclusive Field Research by spinning PokéStops during the Crackling Voltage event in Pokémon Go. These quests can be saved to the list and calmly completed when the event is over.

These are the Field Researches for the Crackling Voltage event in Pokémon Go (asterisk indicates Shiny possibility):

  • Catch 5 Pokemon – reward: Plusle
  • or Minun
  • Power up a Pokémon 3 times – reward: Voltorb
  • or Hisui’s Voltorb Power up a Pokémon 5 times

– reward: Helioptile

walk 3km

– reward: Emolga

Everything you need to know about Crackling Voltage in Pokémon Go The main attraction of the Crackling Voltage event is the appearance of two new Shiny Pokémon. Both Helioptile and Tapu Koko will be able to appear in a shiny version for the first time in the game, although in both cases it will be difficult to get one.

  • Luckily, the legendary Alola Tapu Koko will return to 5-star raids during the event.
  • These pokemon will appear
  • more often in the wild
  • (asterisk indicates possibility of variocolor):
  • ekans
  • Magnemite
  • Grimer
  • electrike

Stunky blitzle

  • ferroseed
  • Helioptile
  • Grubbin
  • beldum
Dedenne You can find these pokemon in the 7km Eggs
(asterisk indicates possibility of variocolor): Alolan Sandshrew scarmory
blitzle Stunfisk
Galarian Stunfisk Helioptile
Dedenne Lastly, you’ll find these Pokémon in Raid Battles during the event (asterisk indicates Shiny possibility): 1 star
3 star 5 stars Mega Raids Alolan Grimer

venomoth tapu koko/ January 25 to February 1

Mega Aerodactyl

/ January 25 to February 1

shinxGalarian Weezingregistered/ February 1 to 8Mega Gengar/ February 1 to 8bronzorJolteon–klinkMawile–Helioptile—Crackling Voltage: date and time in Pokémon GoThe Pokémon Go Crackling Voltage event takes place fromFriday, January 27 at 10:00 a.m. (local time) until Sunday, February 5 at 8:00 p.m. (local time).The Team Go Rocket Takeover begins on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 12:00 AM and runs until Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 11:59 PM (local time).Have fun during the Crackling Voltage event!

