Cramps in Carlos Alcaraz interrupts stellar titanic battle at Roland Garros: Novak Djokovic qualifies for final

The semifinal between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros proved to be a huge disappointment in the third set. The world number one Spaniard struggled with sudden cramps, continued playing after medical treatment, but could no longer stop Djokovic: 3-6, 7-5, 1-6 and 1-6. The Serbian player is in the final of a Grand Slam for the 34th (!) Time. In this, he is competing with Casper Rude.

Even before Roland Garros has even begun, tennis fans have been looking forward to the semi-finals. Child prodigy Carlos Alcaraz (ATP 1) and veteran Novak Djokovic (ATP 3) were in the same half of the table and could meet there. And the same happened.

The last (and first) meeting between the two took place last year on the gravel in Madrid. The now 20-year-old Spaniard won after three sets. Can he do it again in Grand Slam?

Heat as first opponent

The mercury in Paris fluctuated around 30°C, just like in Belgium, and it got hotter and hotter at every point on the Cours Philippe Chatrier. The first boil came when Djokovic stole Alcaraz’s second service game at the net. 1-3.

At 2-4, Alcaraz dropped three break points to put Djokovic out of reach of the first set. The Spaniard made too many unforced errors in (vital) moments, something that irritated him. Of course, the world number one also saw that Djokovic was very aggressive and could respond to his opponent’s attacks. This left the 36-year-old Serbian 3-6 in favor of the 36-year-old Serbian even after serving a little less.

medical timeout

In the second set, both the Titans kept the momentum going for a long time. However, it was clear that Alcaraz was fighting better and better in the match. This resulted in a first break for the Spaniard at 4-3. Alcaraz was allowed to prepare for the set, but had to wait until Djokovic returned to the court. The Serb experienced some discomfort with his elbow and arm and was therefore treated medically.

An intervention that later showed its effect. Alcaraz won a set after youthful exuberance, the Serb smashing down the line with a sharp backhand. In the next game, Alcaraz was unable to capitalize on his three set points. 5-5. Luckily for the world number one, he managed to win the next game, making it a set number of sets.

emergency strike

All the dishes were on point for what continued to be an extremely high-quality semi-final, but disaster struck early in the third set. Alcaraz suddenly stopped on the sidelines and indicated that he “isn’t able to continue playing like this”.

The Spaniard received the necessary care, but his cramps did not go away. A task seemed imminent, but although he was no longer as dynamic as before, he went on at half speed. However he saw off Djokovic’s rapid progress in two easy sets and won: 1–6 and 1–6.

The hunt for the Serbian record continues. On Sunday, he is the only one who can write 23 Grand Slams in his name.