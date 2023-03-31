Crash Team Rumble will offer bots, private matches and training mode in its closed beta

The Crash Bandicoot saga has always led the platform genre beyond Mario and Sonic. This has been the case since the days of the first PlayStation, although it is true that the saga has faced some changes in recent years (starting with the switch to Activision).

Crash Bandicoot 4 was a big surprise, showing that the saga still has a long future ahead of it. And now more than ever, since Toys for Bob has stopped working on Call of Duty.

Before offering a new main installment, the Activision Blizzard studio will surprise us with Crash Team Rumble, a multiplayer title that reminds us of League of Legends or Pokémon Unite in its proposal.

Even so, and as we told you in our preview, Crash Team Rumble is not a MOBA. One of its most positive aspects is that it rescues a generous cast of heroes and villains from the universe. crash bandicoot.

In a new official blog, Toys for Bob has revealed new details of Crash Team Rumble, both the final release (June 20) as of the closed beta that is held on April 20.

What’s new in the April closed beta

All players who pre-order Crash Team Rumble will have free access to the betawhich will be available for both PS5/PS4 and Xbox.

Of course, Crash Team Rumble will not follow in the footsteps of Diablo IV in this regard. It seems that there will only be one beta, and to participate it is mandatory to reserve the title.

Crash Team Rumble closed beta It is celebrated from April 20 to 24, providing a glimpse into the frantic matches of the game. Two teams will have to collect Wumpa Fruits (a total of 2000) and bring them back to their base.

As simple as it may seem, along the way you will come across obstacles, fights against rivals, and of course with the presence of bots.

These bots can be added from the game configuration options in Crash Team Rumble. They will spawn automatically if there are not enough players.

Toys for Bob confirms that Public lobbies will be included in the beta, but we can also create private games. Likewise, there will be a training mode to learn the game mechanics against the AI.

Of course, the progression in this closed beta It will NOT carry over to the final game, as confirmed by Activision Blizzard. It is just a contact with the playable bases of Crash Team Rumble.

On the other hand, Crash Team Rumble will have a (paid) battle pass, but you can rest assured: includes cosmetics and customization items only. The vast majority of items can be unlocked by completing events.

Crash Team Rumble will hit stores on June 20, available at PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. It is already possible to reserve the title in physical and digital format, and do not forget that the closed beta is held from April 20 to 24.