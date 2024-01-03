Crazy in love Selena Gomez shares new intimate photos of herself and extremely sensitive guy Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez It feels like I’ve never been so in love. She, who was hesitant to expose her personal life after some (highly publicized) bad experiences, no longer hesitates to do so. Since she made her relationship official with the producer benny blanco Last December, the actress and singer regularly shared photos of the two of them showcasing their love in broad daylight.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco stayed together

In her latest Instagram post, we can see Selena, 31, standing behind Benny, 35, in the first photo while he prepares meatballs (Benny is an amateur cook and junk food fan). On the next two, they share a embraceAnd cleverly (or not), Benny’s hand is placed on Selena’s neckline. “My friend”the girl wrote in the caption (which can be translated as “My best friend”), to which her beloved replied “10 my best fans” ,“This is my best friend”If you don’t understand).

Shortly after officially introducing Benny to the world and her fans, Selena Gomez wanted to put in their place those who viewed the relationship negatively: ” He represents absolutely everything in my heart, I have never been so happy, He is the nicest person I have ever met, he treats me better than any other human being on this planet. She is the best thing that ever happened to me. , And we wish only that for him.

