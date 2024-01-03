Crazy in love Selena Gomez shares new intimate photos of herself and extremely sensitive guy Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez It feels like I’ve never been so in love. She, who was hesitant to expose her personal life after some (highly publicized) bad experiences, no longer hesitates to do so. Since she made her relationship official with the producer benny blanco Last December, the actress and singer regularly shared photos of the two of them showcasing their love in broad daylight.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco stayed together
In her latest Instagram post, we can see Selena, 31, standing behind Benny, 35, in the first photo while he prepares meatballs (Benny is an amateur cook and junk food fan). On the next two, they share a embraceAnd cleverly (or not), Benny’s hand is placed on Selena’s neckline. “My friend”the girl wrote in the caption (which can be translated as “My best friend”), to which her beloved replied “10 my best fans” ,“This is my best friend”If you don’t understand).
read this also ,