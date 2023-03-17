Creating your own games in Fortnite will be a reality: goodbye Roblox

In the last year, there have been many rumors that Epic Games intended to go further with the creative mode, a creative mode where users can create their own maps / games to share with the community or just to play. with your friends. Finally, it seems that the owner of Fortnite already has the platform ready for players to design and publish their own games, a platform that will be officially announced on March 22.

So that users can design and publish their own games, Epic Games makes the Unreal Editor application for Fortnite available to all users, an application that considerably expands the number of options available in creative mode, allowing you to use all the tools available in Unreal Engine 5, including the possibility of importing all kinds of resources, includes modeling tools, animations, audio to create and develop any game environment and, as we can see in the application description, Unreal Editor for Fortnite works through the new Verse programming language.

Thanks to this new platform, Fortnite users, especially those who enjoy creative mode more than battle royale, will find a greater variety of content and games that until now it was not feasible to carry out due to the limitations of this mode.